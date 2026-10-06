Potential teacher strike at Bellefonte schools is less than a week away

A potential strike at the Bellefonte Area School District is less than a week away, as union workers and school administrators still did not come to an agreement after a more than six hour bargaining session Monday night. It was the third bargaining session since union workers delivered a strike notice.

Workers in the Bellefonte Area Educators Association say they plan to strike starting next Monday if a deal cannot be reached. There is one more bargaining session scheduled before then on Saturday.

"The district continues to refuse to offer sufficient investment in competitive salaries despite numerous attempts by the union to address district concerns. They indicated the need to do additional research on many key items despite over twelve months of negotiations," BAEA said in an update after Monday's negotiations.

Students say they’re worried what the strike will mean for them.

Saydie Murphy is a senior at the Bellefonte Area High School. She said even though teachers are limited on how much they can say, the possibility of a strike is weighing heavily on everyone.

“It feels like I go to school and from the time I go in to the time I leave, we’re all just talking about the strike,” Murphy said.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Saydie Murphy is a senior at the Bellefonte Area High School calling on school board members to raise teachers' pay and avoid a strike.

Murphy said she’s heard teachers could go on strike for up to 18 days and that there will be no school on those days.

“This will be really hard because I'm in some AP classes, and I have… Obviously, I'm looking into colleges,” Murphy said. “So, I think my mom's biggest concern is I'm not going to get the guidance I need with college.”

Many colleges have an application deadline at the start of November for early decisions.

Murphy said she’s also heard from many other students who might have to babysit their younger siblings. Some students also have jobs and can’t babysit full-time during a strike.

Murphy said she’s emailed school board members with her concerns and plans to speak at Tuesday’s school board meeting. She’s calling on the district to increase teachers’ pay.

“I wish we could come to a conclusion,” Murphy said. “I think everyone wishes that. We all want the best for our teachers. These are phenomenal people. You don't go into teaching for the money. You go into it because you actually care.”

School administration officials say they will have an update on negotiations at Tuesday's school board meeting.

"Our Board of Directors and administration remain fully committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a fair agreement and avert a strike," said Superintendent Roy Rakszawski in a letter to Bellefonte school district families and the community.

He also said that athletics and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled, and transportation to the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Technology will continue for vocational students.

Tuesday's school board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Bellefonte Area Middle School cafeteria and streamed on C-NET.