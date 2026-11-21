The Local Groove - November 21, 2026
The Local Groove - November 21, 2026
Featuring:
Jeff Edmunds - Dip
Jeff Edmunds - There's Always More Where That Came From
John Phelps - The Gates of Me
Gabe Stillman - What Happens Next
Christopher Kent - Piece of the Puzzle
Another Basement Band - Love and Glory
The UltraPlain - Everyone Is Lonely
Area 38 - I Fall To Pieces
Katie James - Like You Like That
Tanner Bingaman - Untitled 4
Andy Tolins - Ice Cream Blues
Dan Stevens - Can't Take It No More
Gary Gyekis - Rhythm & Blues
Blind Chitlin Kahunas - Gonna Need A Doctor
Host - The Dashing, JT Thompson!