The Local Groove - November 21, 2026

Featuring:

Jeff Edmunds - Dip

Jeff Edmunds - There's Always More Where That Came From

John Phelps - The Gates of Me

Gabe Stillman - What Happens Next

Christopher Kent - Piece of the Puzzle

Another Basement Band - Love and Glory

The UltraPlain - Everyone Is Lonely

Area 38 - I Fall To Pieces

Katie James - Like You Like That

Tanner Bingaman - Untitled 4

Andy Tolins - Ice Cream Blues

Dan Stevens - Can't Take It No More

Gary Gyekis - Rhythm & Blues

Blind Chitlin Kahunas - Gonna Need A Doctor

Host - The Dashing, JT Thompson!