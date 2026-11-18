Agostino Abbatiello, one of the alleged ringleaders in a cocaine trafficking ring investigation at Penn State fraternities, is now facing charges from a federal grand jury: one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and six counts of distribution of cocaine.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday and U.S. Attorney Brian Miller announced the new charges Wednesday.

“College should be a marketplace of ideas and not illegal drugs,” Miller said in a press release. “Our office will continue working with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, and with our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and hold accountable those who profit from illegal drug activity in our communities.”

Miller also signed an order seeking Abbatiello's arrest. He has been living with his parents on $250,000 secured bail since his release on Sept. 2. In his order, Miller wrote that Abbatiello could face a lifetime in prison if convicted.

"Facing such a large potential penalty, Defendant should also be considered a flight risk," Miller wrote.

Abbatiello's attorney previously argued he is not a flight risk since Abbatiello has no other criminal background.

The Pennsylvania's Attorney General's office said cocaine packaging and sales allegedly happened at two off-campus fraternity houses, Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi, from 2023 to 2024.

Abbatiello, along with other people accused in the cocaine trafficking ring, have said they plan to plead not guilty.