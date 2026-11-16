Poetry Moment: 'My Friend Gives Up Hunting' by Thomas Blomain

This is Poetry Moment on WPSU – a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, author of more than 20 books, and Professor Emerita of English and Creative Writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

Welcome to Poetry Moment. I’m Marjorie Maddox

It's hunting season in Pennsylvania. For many, hunting is a form of religion, including—some might say—family rituals, sacred icons, and fast-held beliefs. But what happens when those beliefs waver? Today's poem, "My Friend Gives Up Hunting" by Thomas Kielty Blomain, raises such questions.

Scranton poet Thomas Kielty Blomain has published three collections: "Gray Area," from Nightshade Press; "Blues from Paradise" form Foothills Publishing; and "Yellow Trophies" from New York Quarterly Books. He co-edited "Down the Dog Hole," "Eleven Poets on Northeastern Pennsylvania," and edited "5 Poets," both from Nightshade Press.

His poems have also appeared in several anthologies, including "Common Wealth: Contemporary Poets on Pennsylvania," and "Keystone Poetry," both from Penn State University Press. A guitar player, he writes songs and stories. He occasionally co-produces "Graffiti," an eclectic poetry and music show for Electric City Television.

Based on a true story, "My Friend Gives Up Hunting" appears in the "Apologies" section of Blomain's book Yellow Trophies. However, the poet maintains that it is not an anti-hunting parable.

Here’s "My Friend Gives Up Hunting" by Thomas Kielty Blomain.

My Friend Gives Up Hunting

His fine rifles recline in a nice glass case

Having done their dirty duty over the years;

The deer heads on his rec room walls

Strange trophies of an urge he recently retired

“I just don’t want to kill anything

Anymore,” he said. “I don’t know why

I’ve changed.” Now even groundhogs are safe

To leave their holes out in his yard.

I sit with him at his bar,

The taxidermied buck watching our every move.

We’ve been friends for a very long time

And I’ve never seen him mad.

He can’t explain his revelation further,

This epiphany that keeps him out of the woods

These days, perhaps informed somehow

By the silent horned heads around us

Whose eyes follow like an optical trick,

Their ears propped up with sawdust to listen.

He didn’t feel too good about the last one

He shot, even though he always had

The good meat professionally cut

And delivered to the hungry poor.

From "Yellow Trophies" (New York Quarterly Books)

Listen for Poetry Moment with Marjorie Maddox, Mondays during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on WPSU. You can view more episodes at wpsu.org/poetrymoment.

Our theme music is by Eric Ian Farmer.