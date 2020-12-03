WPSU’s Community Calendar provides free online listings of cultural and other community events in the WPSU-FM listening area. Non-profit organizations and local artists and performers are welcome to submit their events to the calendar. We encourage for-profit businesses who would like to publicize their events to contact WPSU’s business support team.

We choose some of the events from our calendar to read on-air on WPSU from among those submitted by non-profit groups or local artists/performers at least two weeks in advance of the event. We can’t guarantee that a particular event will be announced.

Preference will be given to cultural and educational events open to the public and other events that provide a community service. We try to announce a variety of types of events in all parts of our 13-county listening area in central and northern Pennsylvania. We also welcome listings from southern New York state. All events listed on our calendar must be less than a one-hour drive from the WPSU-FM listening area.

Announcements are written by WPSU at our discretion with a one-sentence description. We always tell listeners they can find more information on our calendar.

All calendar items are submitted by community members, not by WPSU staff. Submissions must be approved by WPSU before the event can appear on the calendar (this can take 2-3 business days). Please include a description with your event, submit complete information, and to let us know right away if your event is postponed or cancelled. You will not be able to edit your event once you hit “submit.” Please contact us if you notice any errors in your event listing.

Every event in NPR’s calendar system (which we use) must have a unique title, so be aware that we may add a date to the title of your event if the same title has been used before. We reserve the right to edit your entry for spelling, capitalization, etc.

REPEATING EVENTS:

If your event is at different times on different days (such as a theatre production), please use “REPEATS WEEKLY” to select the days & times, even if your event is only on one week (it will not repeat outside the start & end dates you specify). Please don’t use separate entries for a continuing event. They will not be linked in the system, and people who find one performance of a play, etc., will not see that there are other performances.

Please include an estimated end time for your event. The system requires an end time, and if you don’t specify one, the default end time will be 11:59pm.

VENUES & ORGANIZATIONS:

Each venue and each presenting organization can have only one permanent record in our system. Please select your venue and organization from the dropdown menu that appears when you start to type it in. If you type in new details for a venue or organization that is already in the menu, that will create a duplicate record, which will be deleted to avoid creating a cumbersome dropdown menu for submitters. Personal email websites etc., must be put in the event only, since the venue and organization records will be used by multiple submitters. If you are a venue owner/manager, or the leader of a presenting organization, and see incorrect information in your venue’s listing, please contact WPSU.

Thank you for using WPSU’s calendar! If you have questions, please email Kris Allen at kta1@psu.edu with “calendar” in the subject line.

