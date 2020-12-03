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Community Calendar

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  • Oct 12 Monday

    Art Exhibition: Sense of Self by Eve Pavlina

    Betsy Rodgers Allen Gallery, Schlow Library.
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    09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 30, 2026.
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  • Oct 12 Monday

    K–12 Educator Workshop

    Palmer Museum of Art
    09:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
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  • Oct 12 Monday

    Feral Botanica | Hidenori Ishii

    HUB-Robeson Galleries
    10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
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  • Oct 12 Monday

    October Atrium Exhibit

    Gallery Shop
    10:30 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
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  • Oct 12 Monday

    Climate Conversation Café with Britt Wray

    117 Earth and Engineering Sciences Building
    12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
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  • Oct 12 Monday

    Paul Lehr: A Hidden Universe

    The Gallery at Penn College
    02:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 22, 2026.
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  • Oct 12 Monday

    Zine (Magazine) Making: Arts and Crafts with Britt Wray

    011 HUB-Robenson Center, The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity
    02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
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  • Oct 12 Monday

    The Monday Studio.

    Centre County Library - Bellefonte
    Every week through May 31, 2027.
    Monday: 03:30 PM - 04:30 PM
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  • Oct 12 Monday

    Chess Night

    Holt Memorial Library
    05:30 PM - 07:00 PM, every month on Monday through Dec 14, 2026.
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  • Oct 12 Monday

    Fall Crafternoon: Mop Ghosties

    Centre County Library - Bellefonte
    05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
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