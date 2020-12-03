Community Calendar

Oct 12 Monday
Members of the public are invited to the Schlow Centre Region Library for the opening of artist Eve Pavlina’s “Sense of Self” in the Betsey Rodgers Allen Gallery through the October, 2026. Explore the creative world of Pavlina's illustrations and intricate hand-cut paper collages.
K-12 educators of all subjects, administrators, and principles are invited to participate in one of these interactive workshops to discover the powerful connections between art and a range of disciplines, including social studies, language arts, science and math. Meet the Palmer’s new curator of American art, Janine Yorimoto Boldt, and provide feedback to enhance teaching opportunities with the upcoming reinstallation of the permanent collection galleries. With museum educators and colleagues, enjoy in-gallery discussions and experiential, object-based teaching strategies that develop core skills such as observation, analysis, communication, and collaboration. Register in advance for one of the scheduled sessions. For questions, contact Brandi Breslin, director of education, at bgb56@psu.edu.
The HUB-Robeson Galleries are excited to announce the upcoming exhibition “Feral Botanica” by artist Hidenori Ishii, a visual artist who explores the social and environmental landscape through a fusion of art historical connections, personal narratives, and socio-political themes. His work encompasses paintings, prints, and installations that investigate the paradoxical dichotomy of civilization and nature, revealing their interdependence. “Feral Botanica” will be on view in the HUB Gallery from June 5, 2026, to October 31, 2026. Gallery hours are 10 am – 6 pm daily. An artist reception and public conversation will be announced in the Fall of 2026. All are welcome to attend.
Central to “Feral Botanica” is Ishii's invitation for visitors to embark on a transformative spatial journey that transcends the boundaries of fictional nature and urban landscapes in the digital era. It culminates in an intimate reflection on the complexities of urban transformation and the nuanced relationship between community and environment, encouraging engagement during a time of uncertainty.
The exhibition features works from Ishii’s “OTF-SL” series, evoking a speculative botanical environment that conjures an imagined garden. Fruits and vegetation emerge within pictorial fields shaped by reflections and fluid movements of water. This environment acts as a ‘quiet front yard’—an urban botanica defined by green construction barricades that subtly hint at human activity and transformation. Embedded within this installation is a diamond-shaped, translucent plexiglass window adorned with the artist’s gold “tagging,” a nod to a guerrilla art project in NYC since 2020. This aperture offers viewers a glimpse not of a construction site, but rather of the reflections of the “MIRЯOR” works against the backdrop of the green campus, reframing perception through layered reflections.
As visitors circulate to the reverse side of the installation, they encounter a narrow passage where large-scale, lens-like mirrors are positioned against expansive windows. This compressed liminal space invites introspection and quiet contemplation, blurring the lines between interior and exterior while facilitating moments of self-reflection.
The exhibition’s thematic underpinnings engage various dualities, such as man-made versus organic processes, depiction versus reflection, and abstraction versus representation.
New Atrium Exhibit at the Gallery Shop in Lemont.OCT Sept 29 to Oct 31
Ian Stainton“I will be showing hi-fired porcelain, made on the potters wheel. I produce functional pottery such as bowls, vases, mugs etc. in beautiful safe glazes.”
Cindy Hassler
“I use my love of woodblock printmaking to express how I see the natural world. From drawing the images to cutting the marks which create wonderful textures and the mixing of ink that can make unusual colors, this is what I enjoy in the printing process and what makes it so unique. “
Part of the Penn State Climate Consortium’s series Climate Conversation Café, a talk with Britt Wray will be available both in person and online on Monday, October 12th at noon in Room 117 Earth and Engineering Sciences Building. The October 12 event is free and open to the Penn State and the broader community, but registration is required at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKpVZ-gsr3dT5i72cWHipbZUyOsvJ0C4Bfk9E9tsyjiI7D-w/viewform, and in-person attendance is encouraged.
Britt Wray is the director of Community-minded Interventions for Resilience, Climate Leadership, and Emotional well-being (CIRCLE) at Stanford Psychiatry and is the award-winning author of Generation Dread: Finding Purpose in an Age of Climate Anxiety and Rise of the Necrofauna: The Science, Ethics, and Risks of De-Extinction. Wray researches how we can manage feelings of climate anxiety and avoid the adverse effects it has on mental health, along with finding solutions for helping those who have had their mental health affected.
Paul Lehr (1930–1998) was an artist whose visionary science fiction painting helped define the visual language of the genre. From the late 1950s through the 1980s, Lehr produced cover art for hundreds of books, including titles by major authors such as Isaac Asimov, Robert A. Heinlein, and H. G. Wells. This exhibition brings together Lehr’s science fiction paintings with a body of sculpture that remained largely outside of exhibition and public view during his lifetime. The sculptures were created in isolation in his barn studio in rural Pennsylvania, and shown alongside the paintings, they reveal another dimension of Lehr’s creative practice. The Gallery at Penn College serves as a cultural resource for Pennsylvania College of Technology and the surrounding communities. It offers opportunities to engage with contemporary art, fostering appreciation, critical thinking, and meaningful experiences through diverse exhibitions and programs. The Gallery is free and open to the public.
Come join Sustain Penn State, The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, and Nature and Art Rx for Zine (Magazine) Making: Arts and Crafts with Britt Wray, climate grief scholar. Attendees will talk with Wray about accessing mental health resources and connecting with nature while making a magazine page focusing on these themes. With permission, these pages will be compiled into a magazine and shared. Snacks and refreshments will be provided! The event will take place on October 12 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in Lower Level 011 HUB-Robeson Center (The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity’s space).
Britt Wray is the director of Community-minded Interventions for Resilience, Climate Leadership, and Emotional well-being (CIRCLE) at Stanford Psychiatry and is the award-winning author of Generation Dread: Finding Purpose in an Age of Climate Anxiety and Rise of the Necrofauna: The Science, Ethics, and Risks of De-Extinction. Wray researches how we can manage feelings of climate anxiety and avoid the adverse effects it has on mental health, along with finding solutions for helping those who have had their mental health affected.
Are you a teen who would enjoy some group crafting time? It’s your lucky day: teens ages 10–18 are invited to hang out at the Bellefonte Library every Monday afternoon from 3:30-4:30pm! Bring your own project or use our stash of fun materials to make something awesome.
For beginners or experienced players, held on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There will be an instructor available to teach and assist anyone that would like to learn how to play. There is no need to register, just drop in.
Adults and teens are invited to make their own cute ghost decoration for Halloween using only a few simple items at the Bellefonte Library on Monday, October 12 at 5:30pm! All supplies are provided. Registration required.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc4izVfwTw9zPawZKixEqFzm243wdORl3-Jo9Xm7AbRwvXtiQ/viewform