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Arthur Miller’s Death of A Salesman

Arthur Miller’s Death of A Salesman

Tempest Productions presents
Arthur Miller’s Death of A Salesman
June 5-14, 2026

June 4, 7pm preview*
June 5-6, 11-12 at 7pm
June 7, 1pm and June 14, 6pm

$25 General Admission, seating is limited
*preview $15 or pay what you will

https://www.tempestproductions.org/

Tempest Studios
140 Kelly Alley
Downtown State College

Arthur Miller’s towering masterpiece speaks as eloquently and aptly today as it did in1949. Willy Loman, an aging traveling salesman, blindly persists in his quest for the ruthlessly elusive American Dream. The brutal costs of Willy’s ambition fall not only on him but on his quietly heroic wife, Linda, and his morally hapless sons, Biff and Happy. Denial, deception, betrayal: What are we willing to pay, to ignore? What are we willing to sacrifice? And what happens when we are forced to accept reality? “If personal meaning, in this cheer leader society, lies in success, then failure must threaten identity itself.” – Arthur Miller

Tempest Studios
$25.00
Every week through Jun 14, 2026.
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tempest Productions
https://www.tempestproductions.org
Tempest Studios
140 Kelly Alley
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
855-248-5091
info@tempestproductions.org
https://www.tempestproductions.org