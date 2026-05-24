Arthur Miller’s Death of A Salesman
Arthur Miller’s Death of A Salesman
Tempest Productions presents
Arthur Miller’s Death of A Salesman
June 5-14, 2026
June 4, 7pm preview*
June 5-6, 11-12 at 7pm
June 7, 1pm and June 14, 6pm
$25 General Admission, seating is limited
*preview $15 or pay what you will
https://www.tempestproductions.org/
Tempest Studios
140 Kelly Alley
Downtown State College
Arthur Miller’s towering masterpiece speaks as eloquently and aptly today as it did in1949. Willy Loman, an aging traveling salesman, blindly persists in his quest for the ruthlessly elusive American Dream. The brutal costs of Willy’s ambition fall not only on him but on his quietly heroic wife, Linda, and his morally hapless sons, Biff and Happy. Denial, deception, betrayal: What are we willing to pay, to ignore? What are we willing to sacrifice? And what happens when we are forced to accept reality? “If personal meaning, in this cheer leader society, lies in success, then failure must threaten identity itself.” – Arthur Miller
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM