Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024. The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Voting Info
2024 General Election: Race Overviews
Join NPR and WPSU's news team for live special coverage on election night, beginning at 8 p.m. on WPSU-FM or streamed here on our website.
- Find your candidates and see how they answered WPSU's issues questionnaire
- How to find your polling place to vote in person
- How to check the status of your ballot
- Where to return your mail ballot
- Find early on-demand voting locations
Select a race below to learn more about the candidates in statewide offices and in Central Pennsylvania. For state House and Senate races, you can find your candidate and read their answers to the WPSU Issues Questionnaire or information WPSU has gathered on their stances on our main Vote website.
Hear from two experts about Pennsylvania’s role as a swing state, what we can and can’t learn from polls, the race for U.S. Senate, and which issues are important to voters.
U.S. Senate Race
WPSU spoke with with U.S. Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat, who's running for reelection against Republican challenger Dave McCormick.
WPSU spoke with Dave McCormick, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in the 2024 Election. He's running against the Democratic incumbent, Senator Bob Casey.
U.S. House - 15th District
WPSU spoke with the candidates running for the U.S. House, 15th district. Today we’ll hear from incumbent Glenn “GT” Thompson, the Republican candidate.
WPSU is interviewing candidates running for the U.S. House, 15th Congressional District. Today we’ll hear from the Democratic candidate, Zach Womer.
U.S. House - 13th District
WPSU spoke with Democrat Beth Farnham, who is running in the 2024 election for the U.S. House, 13th District, which covers a large section of southcentral Pennsylvania. She's challenging the incumbent, Republican John Joyce, who did not respond to WPSU's requests for an interview.
Republican incumbent John Joyce did not respond to WPSU's requests for an interview. He's running to keep his seat the U.S. House, 13th District, which covers a large section of southcentral Pennsylvania. He's challenged by Democrat Beth Farnham.
Pennsylvania Row Offices
Local & Statewide Election Stories
Pennsylvania's Senate contest between Democratic incumbent Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick is still too early to call.
Democrats are trying to hold onto seats in Trump country and northeast Philadelphia to maintain control of the Pennsylvania House.
Reflecting nationwide trends, Republicans are coming out on top in state House and Senate races. That's according to unofficial election returns.
Centre County elections officials say they’re dealing with a software issue that’s forcing them to rescan about 13,000 mail-in ballots.
