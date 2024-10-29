© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Voter Guide 2024
Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024. The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.


Join NPR and WPSU's news team for live special coverage on election night, beginning at 8 p.m. on WPSU-FM or streamed here on our website.

Voting Info

2024 General Election: Race Overviews
Select a race below to learn more about the candidates in statewide offices and in Central Pennsylvania. For state House and Senate races, you can find your candidate and read their answers to the WPSU Issues Questionnaire or information WPSU has gathered on their stances on our main Vote website.

WPSU's Latest Newscast
Conversations Live: Election 2024
Hear from two experts about Pennsylvania’s role as a swing state, what we can and can’t learn from polls, the race for U.S. Senate, and which issues are important to voters.
U.S. Senate Race
U.S. House - 15th District
U.S. House - 13th District
  • Beth Farnham, of Adams County, is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House, 13th district, in southcentral Pennsylvania, in the 2024 election.
    Photo provided
    Race for U.S. House, 13th District: Democrat Beth Farnham
    Anne Danahy
    WPSU spoke with Democrat Beth Farnham, who is running in the 2024 election for the U.S. House, 13th District, which covers a large section of southcentral Pennsylvania. She's challenging the incumbent, Republican John Joyce, who did not respond to WPSU's requests for an interview.
  • Candidate website
    Race for U.S. House, 13th District: Republican John Joyce
    Republican incumbent John Joyce did not respond to WPSU's requests for an interview. He's running to keep his seat the U.S. House, 13th District, which covers a large section of southcentral Pennsylvania. He's challenged by Democrat Beth Farnham.
Pennsylvania Row Offices
State Senate & House races
Local & Statewide Election Stories
