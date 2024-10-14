Pa. 82nd House District candidates spar over abortion, voting laws during LWV Candidates’ Night

The Centre County League of Women Voters invited candidates from U.S. House district 15, state Senate district 25 and state House districts 77 and 82 to take part in a Candidates’ Night Thursday in State College. Sue Sango, presiding officer, said the only pair of candidates who accepted the invitation were from state House district 82.

Democratic incumbent Paul Takac and Republican challenger Therese Hollen are both hoping to represent the district, which includes parts of Centre County, including most of the borough of State College, College and Harris Townships, Snow Shoe, Milesburg and Howard.

The candidates were asked questions posed by members of the public through online and in person submission. One was about their stance on abortion.

Takac said he’s appalled that his nieces in Florida and Texas have fewer rights to control their own bodies than his daughter in Pennsylvania.

“Look, this is the most personal decision a person can make. It should be made only between them and their doctor. There is no place in that decision for politicians, for government or, quite frankly, for other voters, it's none of their damn business,” Takac said.

Hollen said returning the decision to the states allows the people of Pennsylvania to collectively make the decision on the issue.

“I don't think it should be made by a handful of legislators, one way or the other. It's a personal decision. I believe that any abortion related legislation should be brought to a ballot measure, and everyone within the state of Pennsylvania should get to weigh in,” Hollen said.

The candidates were asked if they would support changes to Pennsylvania voting laws.

Hollen said the state needs to return to the constitution to make decisions about voting laws, specifically mail-in ballots.

"I think some of the things that we're doing in Pennsylvania are unconstitutional, even though they're left in place. Mail-in balloting being one example, I realize that mail-in balloting is convenient and that a lot of people like it," Hollen said. "I think what we need to do is make people feel that it's more secure and find ways to make it secure. A good example would be for mail-in balloting, I think it ought to be put on a blockchain so that it can be traced."

Takac said democracy is stronger when every eligible voter participates and mail-in ballots are a part of that system.

"We need to allow early vote counting. We need to allow early voting,” Takac said. " I have a son who's 20. He's a paramedic. He works 24 hour shifts. What if he's scheduled on Election Day? We need to make sure that everybody who's eligible gets to vote and have that vote counted."

The last day to register to vote in the upcoming election is October 21.