Elk Cam in Benezette gives people a chance to safely watch wildlife during rutting season

Pennsylvania’s rutting season for elk starts in early September, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is encouraging people to view and hear elk and other wildlife through the live Elk Cam, which started back up for the year on Friday, August 15.

The camera is in Benezette, Elk County. Even though it's called the Elk Cam, viewers can also see turkey, deer and other wildlife.

“Nature is full of surprises, and that’s some of the reason the Game Commission’s wildlife livestreams have proven so popular,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans in a press release. “The Elk Cam gives viewers a chance to experience the wonder of Pennsylvania’s elk rutting season, without ever leaving home."

Last year, more than a million people tuned in to the Elk Cam, according to HDOnTap, a webcam company partnering with the Game Commission.

Game Commission officials say viewers should be patient and watch at peak viewing times, as elk are most active in the late afternoon. If anyone plans to see the elk in person, officials say to stay at least 100 yards away since elk can be especially aggressive during rutting season.

The Elk Cam will be available on the commission’s website until the end of the bugling season, which officials say will likely be in mid-October.