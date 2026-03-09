Penn State to host first "See Her Win" girls sports festival Memorial Day weekend

The Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Alliance is teaming up with the Penn State women’s athletics initiative “Teammates for Life” for the new girls sports festival “See Her Win.”

Longtime Penn State field hockey coach and “Teammates for Life” head Char Morett-Curtis pitched the idea to the Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Alliance board, and “See Her Win” came to life.

“I just want to provide an experience of fun and engagement and just getting girls together playing sports for the fun of it," Morett-Curtis said.

Morett-Curtis wants "See Her Win" to foster more visibility for girls’ youth sports and to ignite interest from a young age.

The festival will take place over Memorial Day weekend, when the Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Alliance had noticed a lack of community engagement in State College. The weekend will consist of a special community event and wheelchair basketball on Friday night, tournaments on Saturday, ice cream socials and panels with some Penn State student-athletes.

Other sports offered will include flag football, field hockey, lacrosse and rugby.

Committee member Meghan Boyle hopes See Her Win blossoms into an annual multi-sport festival that brings visitors even from outside of State College.

“We want to make this as big as it possibly can be so every girl gets this experience, but then also being able to use our assets that we’ve gained from this tournament to create programs during the year for the local girls," Boyle said.

More information on the festival can be found on the See Her Win website.

