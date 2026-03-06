© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Penn State fires women's basketball coach Carolyn Kieger after 7 seasons

WPSU | By The Associated Press
Published March 6, 2026 at 11:57 AM EST
FILE - Penn State head coach Carolyn Kieger directs her team against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Columbia, S.C., Dec. 14, 2025.
Nell Redmond
/
AP
FILE - Penn State head coach Carolyn Kieger directs her team against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Columbia, S.C., Dec. 14, 2025.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State fired women's basketball coach Carolyn Kieger on Thursday after seven seasons.

Kieger finishes with an 84-123 record. The Lady Lions went 11-18 this season and 4-14 in Big Ten play and did not make the 14-team field for the conference tournament.

“We appreciate coach Kieger’s commitment and passion she brought to Penn State Lady Lion basketball,” athletic director Patrick Kraft said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we remain committed to competing at the highest level, and we believe a change in leadership is necessary to propel the program toward sustained excellence.”

Kieger had one winning season, going 22-13 in 2023-24. But Penn State went 5-31 in the Big Ten over the last two seasons.

The school said it will conduct a national search for its next coach.
Tags
Local NewsPenn State
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by The Associated Press