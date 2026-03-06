Penn State fires women's basketball coach Carolyn Kieger after 7 seasons

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State fired women's basketball coach Carolyn Kieger on Thursday after seven seasons.

Kieger finishes with an 84-123 record. The Lady Lions went 11-18 this season and 4-14 in Big Ten play and did not make the 14-team field for the conference tournament.

“We appreciate coach Kieger’s commitment and passion she brought to Penn State Lady Lion basketball,” athletic director Patrick Kraft said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we remain committed to competing at the highest level, and we believe a change in leadership is necessary to propel the program toward sustained excellence.”

Kieger had one winning season, going 22-13 in 2023-24. But Penn State went 5-31 in the Big Ten over the last two seasons.

The school said it will conduct a national search for its next coach.

