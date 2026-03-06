Six polling places are different for upcoming special election in Blair County. See the changes here

There will be a special election Tuesday, March 17 in Blair County for the state House 79th District, which consists of Allegheny Township, the City of Altoona and Logan Township. Voters will choose a new representative to replace Lou Schmitt, who recently left after being elected as a Blair County Court of Common Pleas Judge.

Six of the polling places are different than usual, but are only changing for this special election.

Altoona 2nd Ward, Precinct 2

From: Altoona School District Field House, 1415 6th Avenue, Altoona

To: Altoona Junior High School – Athletic Doors, 1400 7th Avenue, Altoona

Altoona 4th Ward, Precinct 1

From: Altoona School District Field House, 1415 6th Avenue, Altoona

To: Altoona Junior High School – Athletic Doors, 1400 7th Avenue, Altoona

Altoona 4th Ward, Precinct 2

From: Altoona School District Field House, 1415 6th Avenue, Altoona

To: Altoona Junior High School – Athletic Doors, 1400 7th Avenue, Altoona

Altoona 7th Ward

From: Irving Elementary School, 110 Cherry Avenue, Altoona

To: St. Therese’s Church, Father Kelley Hall, 2412 5th Street, Altoona

Altoona 8th Ward, Precinct 2

From: Washington and Jefferson, 420 1st Avenue, Altoona

To: Bethany Lutheran Church, 200 3rd Avenue, Altoona

Logan Twp, District 6

From: Logan Elementary School, 301 Sycamore Street, Altoona

To: Greenwood Vol. Fire Company, 1500 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona

The Blair County Board of Elections voted on these polling place changes at its February 10 meeting, and said the changes were made for the safety of the students in the Altoona School District.

Every other polling place will be the same as usual, which you can find here. That site includes the updated polling places for this election, as well.

The Candidates

The candidates for this election are Republican Andrea Verobish and Democrat Caleb McCoy.

Campaign websites for Andrea Verobish and Caleb McCoy Andrea Verobish (left) and Caleb McCoy (right) are running for Pennsylvania's state House 79th District. Verobish is the Republican candidate and McCoy is the Democratic candidate.

Verobish is currently a field representative for U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson and was previously a legislative aide for State Sen. John Eichelberger, Jr. According to Verobish's campaign website, she is pro-life, pro-2nd amendment, against legalized marijuana and against "reckless state spending."

McCoy is a registered nurse and an Army National Guard veteran. According to his campaign website, McCoy supports raising the minimum wage, higher taxes for corporations and billionaires and lower taxes for the working class, "responsible" gun ownership and preventing school privatization.

The balance of power in the state House is tight, with Democrats currently holding 100 seats and Republicans holding 98 seats. There will be another special election on March 17 in the state House's 193rd District, which includes parts of Adams and York counties.

The polls in Blair County's 79th District will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 17.