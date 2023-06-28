Sydney RoachReporter/Host
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories. She's a graduate of Northern Cambria High School and Westminster College in Pennsylvania.
LGBTQ+ topics, environmental conservation, animals and video games are some of her biggest interests.
If you have a story idea in the Central/Northern Pennsylvania region, email sydroach@psu.edu.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a statewide “Code Red Air Quality Action Day” Wednesday because of fine particulate matter in smoke from Canadian wildfires.