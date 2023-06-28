© 2023 WPSU
Sydney Roach

Reporter/Host

Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories. She's a graduate of Northern Cambria High School and Westminster College in Pennsylvania.

LGBTQ+ topics, environmental conservation, animals and video games are some of her biggest interests.

If you have a story idea in the Central/Northern Pennsylvania region, email sydroach@psu.edu.