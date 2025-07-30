Pennsylvania Game Commission announces additional hunting dates as Sunday prohibition lifts

With the state prohibition lifted, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is announcing 13 additional Sunday hunting dates starting in September. The additional days will start on September 14 and go every Sunday through December 7.

Those Sundays fall within the already established hunting seasons, except for migratory game bird season.

Advocates for Sunday hunting say the prohibition created an unnecessary barrier for working families. Plus, farmers wanted additional deer population control to protect their crops.

Republican state Sen. Cris Dush, who is also a military veteran, said he heard from many constituents who were against expanded hunting days.

“I've had bullets whizz over my head before, so I understand their concerns when it comes to being in a state park or out hiking in the state forest," Dush said.

Dush proposed an amendment to prevent Sunday hunting in state parks and state forests, but his amendment didn’t pass.

Dush ended up voting against the bill, but said his constituents were evenly split on whether they agreed with expanding Sunday hunting. The Senate passed it by a 34-to-16 vote and Gov. Josh Shapiro signed it into law earlier this month.

Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says visitors to state parks and forests should wear bright or fluorescent colors, especially when in designated hunting areas.

"These hunting areas are clearly marked with signage to help ensure public safety," said Wesley Robinson, DCNR's press secretary.

Wesley said there is more information about hunting locations and seasons online.