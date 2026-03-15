WPSU Blues Archive - March 14, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on March 4, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Jimmy Reed, Ry Cooder, Muddy Waters & The Band, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Anson Funderbugh & The Rockets, Leon Redbone, The Yardbirds, Alabama Shakes, John Lee Hooker, Bob Dylan, Les Zeppelin, Watermelon Slim with Hank Williams, Blind Willie McTell, Otis Taylor, Jimi Hendrix, Mavis Staples, Frank Zappa, The Blues Brothers, North Mississippi Allstars, James Cotten and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.