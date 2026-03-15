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WPSU Blues Archive - March 14, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published March 15, 2026 at 12:23 PM EDT
Vee-Jay Records
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Creative Commons
Publicly photo of the American blues musician Jimmy Reed.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on March 4, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Jimmy Reed, Ry Cooder, Muddy Waters & The Band, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Anson Funderbugh & The Rockets, Leon Redbone, The Yardbirds, Alabama Shakes, John Lee Hooker, Bob Dylan, Les Zeppelin, Watermelon Slim with Hank Williams, Blind Willie McTell, Otis Taylor, Jimi Hendrix, Mavis Staples, Frank Zappa, The Blues Brothers, North Mississippi Allstars, James Cotten and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel