The Local Groove - April 11, 2026
The Local Groove - April 11, 2026
Featuring:
Luke Cimbala - The Vision
The Heartstrings - Washed up
The Sunday Love Club - How Do I Say Goodbye
Caryn Dixon - Dead To Me
Devin's Mostly Not Blue - Prelude & Fantasy
Mara Katria - Modern M
Lovecartel - Paradoxica
The Long Afternoon - The Sun Also Sets
Ian Marshall - It's A Simple Thing
Ken Werner - By The Heart
Tuussey Mountain Moonshiners - Look Me In The Eye
John Cimino - The Way You Look Tonight
Area 38 - Love Like Ours
One Acre West - Bayou Man
Host - JT Thompson