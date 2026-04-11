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The Local Groove - April 11, 2026

WPSU
Published April 11, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT

The Local Groove - April 11, 2026
Featuring:
Luke Cimbala - The Vision
The Heartstrings - Washed up
The Sunday Love Club - How Do I Say Goodbye
Caryn Dixon - Dead To Me
Devin's Mostly Not Blue - Prelude & Fantasy
Mara Katria - Modern M
Lovecartel - Paradoxica
The Long Afternoon - The Sun Also Sets
Ian Marshall - It's A Simple Thing
Ken Werner - By The Heart
Tuussey Mountain Moonshiners - Look Me In The Eye
John Cimino - The Way You Look Tonight
Area 38 - Love Like Ours
One Acre West - Bayou Man

Host - JT Thompson