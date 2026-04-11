The Local Groove - April 11, 2026

Featuring:

Luke Cimbala - The Vision

The Heartstrings - Washed up

The Sunday Love Club - How Do I Say Goodbye

Caryn Dixon - Dead To Me

Devin's Mostly Not Blue - Prelude & Fantasy

Mara Katria - Modern M

Lovecartel - Paradoxica

The Long Afternoon - The Sun Also Sets

Ian Marshall - It's A Simple Thing

Ken Werner - By The Heart

Tuussey Mountain Moonshiners - Look Me In The Eye

John Cimino - The Way You Look Tonight

Area 38 - Love Like Ours

One Acre West - Bayou Man

Host - JT Thompson