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Sinkhole forms on College Avenue in downtown State College, PennDOT closing right lane until further notice

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published August 11, 2026 at 6:11 PM EDT
PennDOT said on Tuesday they're investigating a sinkhole that formed on College Ave. in downtown State College.
Bodhi Spiegel
/
WPSU
PennDOT said on Tuesday they're investigating a sinkhole that formed on College Ave. in downtown State College.

PennDOT says it’s closing the right lane for a section of College Avenue in downtown State College until further notice because of a sinkhole.

According to a PennDOT release, the sinkhole formed near the intersection of College and Pugh Street.

The right lane between McAllister Street and the mid-block between Pugh and Allen streets will close Wednesday morning, and PennDOT said the bus stop near that location will stay open.
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Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is an award-winning reporter and host for WPSU since 2023. Before working in public media, she worked two years as a News Producer at WTAJ-TV. She can be reached at sydroach@psu.edu.
See stories by Sydney Roach