Sinkhole forms on College Avenue in downtown State College, PennDOT closing right lane until further notice

PennDOT says it’s closing the right lane for a section of College Avenue in downtown State College until further notice because of a sinkhole.

According to a PennDOT release, the sinkhole formed near the intersection of College and Pugh Street.

The right lane between McAllister Street and the mid-block between Pugh and Allen streets will close Wednesday morning, and PennDOT said the bus stop near that location will stay open.