Clearfield County Commissioners extend contract for ICE to run Moshannon Valley Processing Center

Clearfield County Commissioners are extending a contract for ICE to run the Moshannon Valley Processing Center, which is the largest ICE immigration detention facility in the Northeast.

On Tuesday, dozens of people tried to fit into the commissioners’ meeting room, with many standing along the walls and in the hallway outside.

“I hope you choose to do the right thing, but even if you don’t, we will never stop fighting," said Quinn Kulling, a Clearfield resident and one of several people who spoke during public comment.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Clearfield County Commissioners allowed 20 minutes for public comment, giving each speaker three minutes to speak. Commissioners gave priority to those who live in Clearfield County. Previously, commissioners limited public comment to only those who lived or paid taxes in the county.

Kulling and other speakers urged commissioners to either reject or table a motion to approve a six-month contract extension for the Moshannon Valley Processing Center. ICE operates the immigration detention center, but the facility is privately owned by the GEO Group.

Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel spoke in favor of renewing the contract.

“I have not found evidence of a consistent policy or pattern of behavior, of intentional abuse or improper behavior that I know is often spoken to us about," Sobel said.

A person in the room shouted back, "Then you're blind!" Several people were escorted out.

Commissioners ended up approving the contract extension with ICE by a two-to-one vote. The crowd in the room quickly reacted, with several shouting "cowards," "shame on you" and "vote them out."

Sydney Roach / WPSU A Clearfield County employee led several people out of the meeting room after they heckled commissioners.

The two Clearfield County commissioners who voted in favor of approving the contract, Tim Winters and Sobel, said they’re worried about the potential loss of local tax revenue. Plus, commissioners said their contract with ICE gives them oversight over the facility.

The ACLU has filed several lawsuits against the facility for poor living conditions, including high rates of solitary confinement and poor water quality.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Charlotte Moyal (right) said she traveled four hours to come to Tuesday's vote on whether to extend the Moshannon Valley Processing Center contract with ICE. Moyal said her husband is being held at the detention facility near Philipsburg, and that her son has since had to get counseling.

Winters, who chairs the county commissioners, said he voted to approve the contract extension so they can continue to investigate those claims.

“I not only went there, drank the water, got the water analysis from an independent agency, and then learned it is the same water that Pennsylvania American serves at Philipsburg-Osceola school,” Winters said.

Commissioner Dave Glass was the sole vote against extending the contract. Glass said he disagrees with how ICE operates and that he doesn't want Clearfield County to be involved.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Protesters stood outside of the Clearfield County Offices building before and after Tuesday's vote. Several people came on buses from Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Officials with Indivisible, a nationwide organization, said they informed people across the state about the Clearfield County Commissioners meeting but they did not coordinate the buses or pay for them.

The new contract will end in March. It is not clear if ICE will offer another extension at that time. ICE is reportedly considering buying some of the privately-owned detention facilities across the country – or contracting directly with the facility owners.

When asked why ICE only offered a six-month extension instead of a new five-year contract, and what the plan is for the facility at the end of the contract extension, a spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security did not directly answer either question.

"ICE does not discuss potential facility acquisition or other plans prior to official action," the DHS spokesperson said in an email to WPSU. "The contract with Moshannon Valley Processing Center was extended for an additional 6 months and the long-term solicitation process remains ongoing."