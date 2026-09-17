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Long-term care facility at former Bradford hospital to close by December 1

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published September 17, 2026 at 3:37 PM EDT
The Bradford Regional Medical Center building in Bradford, PA.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
FILE - The former hospital in Bradford was named the Bradford Regional Medical Center, but was renamed to the "Bradford Medical Park" after ending emergency and inpatient services.

The Pavilion, a long-term care facility at the former hospital in Bradford will close on or before December 1, according to Kaleida Health officials.

The Pavilion was originally scheduled to close around May. Earlier this year, Kaleida officials submitted a closure notice for the nursing facility and the hospital to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, pointing to escalating financial pressures.

The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, or LECOM, had been in talks to acquire parts of the hospital and the nursing facility. But, in a Sept. 8 meeting, LECOM's Board of Directors voted not to acquire any of the medical campus, according to a Kaleida Health press release. Kaleida officials did not say why LECOM is pulling out of discussions.

“We understand how deeply personal this is for our residents, their families and our employees,” said Don Boyd, the CEO of Kaleida Health. “For many residents, The Pavilion is their home. For our employees, it is a place where they have cared for people they know and love. We recognize that a transition like this brings uncertainty, concern and emotion, and we will do everything we can to support those who are affected.”

Kaleida officials say there are currently 45 residents living in The Pavilion, and that they'll work with families to find alternative care.

A Kaleida spokesperson also said they'll continue to provide ambulatory services.
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Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is an award-winning reporter and host for WPSU since 2023. Before working in public media, she worked two years as a News Producer at WTAJ-TV. She can be reached at sydroach@psu.edu.
See stories by Sydney Roach