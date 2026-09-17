Union staff in Bellefonte Area School District authorize strike for mid-October

Union staff in the Bellefonte Area Education Association say they could go on strike in mid-October.

According to a press release from the union, on Monday 94% of members voted and 99.5% voted in favor authorizing a strike that would begin on Oct.12 if a deal isn't agreed on before then.

Workers say they want to see competitive staff compensation. Union officials say Penns Valley, Bald Eagle and State College school districts all pay more.

“A strike is always a last resort,” said union President Allison Kyte. “Our immediate goal is making progress at the table. We’re committed to using the coming weeks to reach a fair agreement and have offered multiple bargaining dates to the district to continue negotiations."

Bellefonte Area School District officials said in a release Wednesday they’re committed to negotiating in good faith to avoid a strike, and that there are multiple bargaining sessions proposed.

"We recognize the significant potential disruption a strike would cause to our students' instruction, daily school routines, and to your family's schedules," said Superintendent Roy Rakszawski and school board President Jon Guizar.

School officials said they'll provide contingency plans when the potential strike gets closer if there doesn't seem to be an agreement with union workers.