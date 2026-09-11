McClatchy cuts three Centre Daily Times reporters

The McClatchy newspaper chain laid off journalists at papers across the country Thursday, including three at The Centre Daily Times based in State College.

More than 90 positions were cut at 17 newspapers nationwide, according to reports from The NewsGuild, the union that represents the newsrooms.

The Centre Daily Times reporters whose positions were eliminated covered education and business, “town and gown” (Penn State and State College), and local government and development.

The reporters' last day is September 25.

In the newsroom, this leaves a managing editor, a visuals editor, two news reporters, and one sports reporter, according to The NewsGuild.

Centre Daily Times reporters ratified their first union contract in August, in response to concerns that their bylines would be used on AI generated articles.

The hedge fund Chatham Asset Management bought McClatchy in September 2020.

Other affected newspapers include The Miami Herald, The Sacramento Bee and The Kansas City Star. According to The NewsGuild, the Idaho Statesman lost 10 of its 18 journalists. Louisville Public Media reports the Lexington Herald-Leader lost 13 journalists, the majority of its reporters.