Pennsylvania begins notifying over 700,000 Medicaid enrollees about work requirements

Pennsylvania state and local leaders are racing to alert hundreds of thousands of people who will be subject to new federal work requirements under the Medicaid health insurance program.

The state Department of Human Services recently began mailing formal notices to more than 700,000 residents who are covered in the Medicaid expansion population. The expansion covers adults ages 19-64 with low incomes, even if they don’t have children, aren’t disabled and aren’t pregnant.

After January, many adults in this group will have to prove that they work or volunteer at least 80 hours a month in order to keep their health insurance.

Each mailing notice lists specific people in the household who are currently enrolled in a Medicaid plan and who may be affected by the new federal eligibility rules, which were passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump last year.

The letters instruct people to update their contact information on file through the state’s MYCOMPASS PA mobile app or by phone, and to check if they might qualify for an exemption to the work rules.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to protecting access to health care for Pennsylvanians and helping Medicaid recipients affected by these dangerous changes navigate the new rules and program requirements to stay covered,” DHS spokesperson Brandon Cwalina said in a statement. “Good health is essential to finding and keeping a job, and Medicaid makes that possible for hundreds of thousands of people across our Commonwealth.”

Generating awareness about Medicaid changes in Philly

Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance or HealthChoices in Pennsylvania, is a public program funded by the state and federal government, and managed by state agencies.

In Philadelphia, about 183,000 people fall into the Medicaid expansion group.

Philadelphia leaders say the city’s role is to amplify awareness about the new federal changes and minimize the negative impacts of the new law, said Crystal Yates-Gale, first deputy managing director at the Managing Director’s Office.

A big part of that is making sure Philadelphians are getting the latest updates and information about the new work requirements and eligibility renewals, she said.

“Our goal is to use all of our platforms, all of our connections to Philadelphians, to let people know that the changes are coming and also ask for their help to let others know,” Yates-Gale said. “Open your mail, download the COMPASS app, and make sure your address is current on file.”

City officials said they’re partnering with local nonprofits, health care providers and other agencies to deliver resources and information.

“When you go to see your doctor, it’s likely that your doctor will have information for you. When you go into your workplace or your school, we’re planning to have people to have information for you,” Yates-Gale said.

Local agencies like Community Behavioral Health, the city Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services, the city Department of Public Health, and Philadelphia’s public health centers will also be heavily involved in making sure patients know what they need to do to retain health insurance coverage.

“We’re also thinking about our libraries, the mayor’s Neighborhood Community Action Centers – all of the people who have connections to Philadelphians that work with us in our system are going to be charged with getting information out,” Yates-Gale said.

Setting up support services in Philadelphia

The city has put together several working groups to prepare for and respond to the federal Medicaid changes. One is focused on identifying people who qualify for the program and helping people enroll or submit eligibility paperwork every six months going forward.

Other groups are working on creating pathways for people to meet the 80-hour work or volunteer requirements and analyzing the potential financial impact on city departments if and when people lose their Medicaid health insurance.

“What happens when you lose access to quality health care is you get your treatment at emergency departments only. You call 911 for the things that you normally would have seen a primary care physician for,” Yates-Gale said.

Those changes could increase demand on the city’s emergency services, mental health agencies and public health centers, which treat people regardless of insurance status, she said.

City leaders are directing people to its online search finders for community resources, food and meals, and primary care providers. Community Legal Services and BenePhilly are also partnering to help people navigate documentation requirements and social services that residents and families may need once the new requirements kick in.

“Imagine the extra burden of worrying about losing your coverage, worrying about where your next meal is coming from, worrying about whether your job is going to be impacted – it’s a lot of stress for people right now,” Yates-Gale said. “I don’t think that any of us are taking it lightly.”

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