WPSU Blues Archive - Sept. 26, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on September 26, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from Jackson Browne, Michele Lancaster with Sweet Honey in The Rock, The Black Keys, The Persuasions, Harry Connick Jr., Joseph Spence with The Pinder Family, Bob Brozman, The White Stripes, Bob Dylan, Hazmat Modine, Chris Smither, Rory Gallagher, Loudon Wainwright III, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, John Lee Hooker, B.B. King, Josh White, Buddy Guy, Rev. Gary Davis, Canned Heat, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.