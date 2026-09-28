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WPSU Blues Archive - Sept. 26, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published September 27, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
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Blues group Hazmat Modine, appearance at the 12th World Music Festival "Horizonte" 2014 at the fortress of Ehrenbreitstein, Koblenz, Germany.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on September 26, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from Jackson Browne, Michele Lancaster with Sweet Honey in The Rock, The Black Keys, The Persuasions, Harry Connick Jr., Joseph Spence with The Pinder Family, Bob Brozman, The White Stripes, Bob Dylan, Hazmat Modine, Chris Smither, Rory Gallagher, Loudon Wainwright III, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, John Lee Hooker, B.B. King, Josh White, Buddy Guy, Rev. Gary Davis, Canned Heat, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel