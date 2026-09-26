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WPSU Jazz Archive - Sept. 25, 2026

WPSU | By Jeff Hughes
Published September 26, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
Blossom Dearie sits a piano keyboard in Michael?s Pub, an East Side New York City supper and jazz house on Sept. 1, 1981. Known in some circles as a ?singer?s singer? for her impeccable phrasing, pitch and diction, Miss Dearie makes a fair living serenading sophisticated listeners here and aboard. But she does wish her tunes were more widely known. (AP Photo/Burnett)
Burnett
/
AP
Blossom Dearie sits a piano keyboard in Michael?s Pub, an East Side New York City supper and jazz house on Sept. 1, 1981. Known in some circles as a "singer's singer" for her impeccable phrasing, pitch and diction.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, September 25, 2026, hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The broadcast includes performances by Nick Biello, Bill Henderson & The Oscar Peterson, Trio, Lou Donaldson, Slim Gaillard, Herbie Hancock, Joshua Redman, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Jimmy Smith, Quincy Jones, Ulysses Owens Jr., Clark Terry, Sonny Clark, Blossom Dearie, Seamus Blake, Cassandra Wilson, Earl Hines & His Orchestra, The Johnny Smith Quintet, The Count Basie Orchestra, Ella Fitzgerald, The John Coltrane Quartet, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Jeff Hughes
Jeff Hughes is a recent retiree who worked for WPSX/WPSU for over 35 years. He’s a member of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Silver Circle and Board of Governors for the chapter. Jeff retired as the Director of Broadcasting for WSPU, overseeing television and radio operations and programming. He has won numerous awards for his work on productions for WPSU. He has also worked as a freelance technical director for ESPN and The Big Ten Network.
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