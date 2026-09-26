WPSU Jazz Archive - Sept. 25, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, September 25, 2026, hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The broadcast includes performances by Nick Biello, Bill Henderson & The Oscar Peterson, Trio, Lou Donaldson, Slim Gaillard, Herbie Hancock, Joshua Redman, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Jimmy Smith, Quincy Jones, Ulysses Owens Jr., Clark Terry, Sonny Clark, Blossom Dearie, Seamus Blake, Cassandra Wilson, Earl Hines & His Orchestra, The Johnny Smith Quintet, The Count Basie Orchestra, Ella Fitzgerald, The John Coltrane Quartet, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.