Top Stories
Amanda Balon standing outside and looking across a fence and field.
Anne Danahy
/
WPSU
For a rural Pennsylvania area, a cryptocurrency mine brought noise pollution
Anne Danahy
Bitcoin may seem like something out of Silicon Valley, but sometimes it comes from the rural woods of Pennsylvania, and when it does, it makes noise. Some residents near a natural gas site being used for cryptocurrency mining have found that out and want it to change.
Harrisburg capitol building.jpeg
Tim Tai
/
Philadelphia Inquirer
Pa. House Republicans want to block state funding for the University of Pittsburgh over fetal tissue research
Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified during the sixth hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images
Hutchinson's bombshell Jan. 6 testimony sways legal experts and conservative media
Barbara Sprunt
Local News
NPR News
White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, left, is seen with Keith Kellog, center, national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, watching Marine One carrying President Donald Trump leave the White House ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.
Mandel Ngan
/
AFP via Getty Images
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone, Trump's former White House counsel
NPR Washington Desk
Testimony in the Jan. 6 hearings so far has shown Cipollone present at key points in the leadup to Jan. 6 and on the day of the attack. He figured heavily in Tuesday's testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin, Germany, on June 24, 2022.
Mika Savolainen
/
Getty Images
Putin has been unwilling to engage in Ukraine talks, says Secretary of State Blinken
Tinbete Ermyas
An undated portrait of Emmett Till.
AP
Emmett Till's family seeks the arrest of a woman after a 1955 warrant is found
The Associated Press
Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., has stopped providing emergency contraceptives due to the state's abortion ban. Emergency contraceptives and other reproductive care services continue to be available at the hospital network's Kansas locations.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Major health system stops, then resumes Plan B amid Missouri's abortion ban ambiguity
Savannah Hawley
Take Note
Latest NPR News
Arc of Justice logo
Special Series: The Arc of Justice
Coming in July...

“The ARC of Justice” is a four-part series that tells the story of how the vast racial wealth gap in the U.S. came to be. It explores the federal policies that helped create the gap through stories of real Americans. The series closes with a conversation about reparations for Black Americans.

Hear this special series Thursday evenings at 7:00 throughout the month of July on WPSU-FM.

a_wpsu_breaking-news.jpg
Sign up to receive emails about breaking news in central & northern Pennsylvania.
WPSU Special Coverage cobrand
Hear the January 6 Committee hearings live on WPSU
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to hold more hearings in mid-July.

We'll bring you live coverage of all of the hearings from NPR News on WPSU-FM.
a_guitar_brown_with_dawn_light.jpg
Folk Season returns to WPSU-FM
Now that the Metropolitan Opera radio season has ended, the Saturday afternoon Folk Show returns to WPSU-FM for the summer and fall. Listen for The Folk Show, hosted by local volunteers, Saturday afternoons from 1 to 5 (beginning June 18) & Sunday nights at 10:00 on WPSU-FM.
Local Groove blue rectangle
The Local Groove
The Local Groove features music written and recorded by musicians with roots in central and northern Pennsylvania, Saturday nights at 9:00 on WPSU.

The show features many genres: rock, blues, jazz and more. If you're from the area and you’d like WPSU to consider your recordings for the show, submit your music online today at wpsu.org/localgroove.
Shara McCallum smiling head shot
Poetry Moment on WPSU
Penn State laureate Shara McCallum invites you to start your week with Pennsylvania poetry. Listen for Poetry Moment, Mondays during Morning Edition (at 7:45 a.m.) and All Things Considered (at 4:44 p.m.) on WPSU.

Listen to past shows here.
a_coronavirus_cdc.jpg
COVID-19 Coverage
Get WPSU's reporting on the effects of COVID-19 on central and northern Pennsylvania
mel_cropped_0.jpg
WPSU's morning newscast
ap119333080_2.jpg
WPSU's Community Calendar
Find out what's happening in Central & Northern PA on WPSU's Community Calendar! Submit your group's event at least 2 weeks in advance, and you might hear it announced on WPSU-FM.
film_camera.jpg
WPSU Digital Shorts
Check out WPSU's short digital stories highlighting the arts, culture, science and activities in central Pennsylvania and beyond.
wpsu-app.jpeg
Get The Free WPSU App!
Take public media anywhere you go with the WPSU mobile app available for iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android and Amazon devices.
a_passport-images-sm.jpg
WPSU Passport is a new member benefit that gives members contributing a minimum of $60 annually to WPSU extended access to an on-demand library of quality public television programming online.
