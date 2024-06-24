Pennsylvania cattle producers are joining other beef industry leaders speaking out against President Trump's effort to lower beef prices.
Friday September 11, at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WPSU-FM. It’s been 25 years since al-Qaeda attacked the United States on September 11. NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly explores the legacy of the attacks with key people who were in government and intelligence at the time.
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WPSU explores what a facility fee is, why hospital outpatient clinics charge them and what’s being done at the state level to protect people against surprise bills from facility fees.
Thursday, September 10 at 11 a.m. on WPSU-FM. This special program, hosted by Naomi Lewin, brings us music for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. The show includes both traditional and composed music from Jewish liturgy (with a recording of Kol Nidre that features violinist Itzhak Perlman), as well as concert music based on High Holidays melodies.
You can hear the locally-hosted WPSU Folk Show every Saturday afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m. and Sunday nights from 10 to midnight on WPSU-FM.
WPSU’s mobile app, with CarPlay, gives you easy access to local news, videos and more.
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For our first episode of the fall season, we talk with a social movement scholar about whether the DSA's policies can win over enough votes to win in a general election and why political coalitions don't always align with the structure of America's two-party system.
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An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on August 29, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.
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archive of The Local Groove - August 29, 2026
Thank you for standing with WPSU ever since our federal funding was taken away last year. The support of listeners like you will be even more crucial in the years ahead. We truly would not be here without you!
Here's a message for you from Ken Burns, about the importance of acting now, and supporting WPSU.
Here's a message for you from Ken Burns, about the importance of acting now, and supporting WPSU.
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After the Census Bureau issued a report tied to a Trump-aligned think tank, the bureau's parent agency cut language banning political interference from its scientific integrity policy, NPR learned.
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The highly regarded FEWS NET network stopped posting data on Afghanistan, Somalia and Yemen -- then says it will start posting again in September. What's the reason for this back-and-forth?
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Kalshi says Santos did not cooperate with its investigation into bets he placed on his own attendance at the State of the Union. The company also fined the disgraced congressman more than $71,000.
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Federal regulators and 22 states allege that the tech giant made billions by manipulating how much brands and sellers paid for ads on its platform.
Join us Sunday mornings at 11 on WPSU for "The Pulse," a new weekly program that brings you stories about the people and places at the heart of health and science.