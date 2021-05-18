Top Stories
Bitcoin may seem like something out of Silicon Valley, but sometimes it comes from the rural woods of Pennsylvania, and when it does, it makes noise. Some residents near a natural gas site being used for cryptocurrency mining have found that out and want it to change.
Local News
-
Doug Mastriano’s pledge to “reset” voter registrations ignores the safeguards that already remove hundreds of thousands of ineligible voters.
-
All full-time Penn State faculty who become a parent to a new baby, adopt a child, or become the new legal guardian of a child will now be eligible for six weeks of paid parental leave. Penn State staff will be eligible for four weeks of paid parental leave after six-months of employment at the university instead of after a year.
-
Pa. waited more than 2 years to test wells after finding nearby contamination. Now this neighborhood wants answers.Affected homeowners in Benner Township, Centre County, want to know when and how PFAS chemicals got into their water. State officials defend the delay, pointing to “sound scientific practices.”
-
WPSU's Health Minute looks at PTSD, a mental health condition that can develop after a traumatic event like a serious injury, combat, or a sexual assault.
-
Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro rallies for abortion rights in Philly, as Pa. governor’s race stakes heightenPennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for Pa. governor, rallied in defense of abortion rights with hundreds of others at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center on Saturday.
NPR News
Testimony in the Jan. 6 hearings so far has shown Cipollone present at key points in the leadup to Jan. 6 and on the day of the attack. He figured heavily in Tuesday's testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson.
Take Note
-
Take Note: Mel Curtis on the Centre County YMCA’s mission to end hunger and how COVID-19 worsened food insecuritiesMel Curtis organizes food distributions for students, veterans and the general public throughout Centre County, Pennsylvania. We discuss Curtis’ efforts to help those facing hunger, how hunger has been exacerbated by COVID-19 and the effects of inflation on the program.
-
Brad Groznik talks about the Rediscover State College marketing campaign. They talked with Penn State alums, State High graduates and others who've left State College about whether they might move back and about their perceptions of the State College area, good and bad.
Latest NPR News
-
Four students were killed in the mass shooting in Michigan last November. Seven people were also injured, including a student whose parents are suing Acme Shooting Goods, the weapons dealer.
-
Only recently did the court rule that the eastern half of Oklahoma is on tribal land, and that the state could not bring criminal prosecutions there without the consent of the Indian tribes there.
-
Italy's agricultural heartland is suffering its worst drought in 70 years. Authorities are struggling to deal with the situation and save as much of the country's harvest as possible.
-
The deaths of 53 smuggled in a semi-truck in Texas have thrown immigration into headlines ahead of midterms. Republicans blame Biden for loosening Trump's policies. Immigrant advocates fault Title 42.
-
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with envoys assigned to LGBTQ issues – the U.S.'s Jessica Stern, Italy's Fabrizio Petri and Argentina's Alba Rueda – about whether life is improving for queer people globally.
-
California volunteers are gearing up to host women from out of state in their homes or drive them to abortion appointments. One is a 75-year old woman motivated by having had abortions before 'Roe.'
-
Some states passed laws protecting abortion rights before Roe was overturned. A few are going further. Vermont will vote on an amendment to fully protect abortion access in the state's constitution.
-
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, about protecting abortion rights — which has long been among the Democratic party's central causes.
Coming in July...
“The ARC of Justice” is a four-part series that tells the story of how the vast racial wealth gap in the U.S. came to be. It explores the federal policies that helped create the gap through stories of real Americans. The series closes with a conversation about reparations for Black Americans.
Hear this special series Thursday evenings at 7:00 throughout the month of July on WPSU-FM.
“The ARC of Justice” is a four-part series that tells the story of how the vast racial wealth gap in the U.S. came to be. It explores the federal policies that helped create the gap through stories of real Americans. The series closes with a conversation about reparations for Black Americans.
Hear this special series Thursday evenings at 7:00 throughout the month of July on WPSU-FM.
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to hold more hearings in mid-July.
We'll bring you live coverage of all of the hearings from NPR News on WPSU-FM.
We'll bring you live coverage of all of the hearings from NPR News on WPSU-FM.
Now that the Metropolitan Opera radio season has ended, the Saturday afternoon Folk Show returns to WPSU-FM for the summer and fall. Listen for The Folk Show, hosted by local volunteers, Saturday afternoons from 1 to 5 (beginning June 18) & Sunday nights at 10:00 on WPSU-FM.
The Local Groove features music written and recorded by musicians with roots in central and northern Pennsylvania, Saturday nights at 9:00 on WPSU.
The show features many genres: rock, blues, jazz and more. If you're from the area and you’d like WPSU to consider your recordings for the show, submit your music online today at wpsu.org/localgroove.
The show features many genres: rock, blues, jazz and more. If you're from the area and you’d like WPSU to consider your recordings for the show, submit your music online today at wpsu.org/localgroove.
Penn State laureate Shara McCallum invites you to start your week with Pennsylvania poetry. Listen for Poetry Moment, Mondays during Morning Edition (at 7:45 a.m.) and All Things Considered (at 4:44 p.m.) on WPSU.
Get WPSU's reporting on the effects of COVID-19 on central and northern Pennsylvania
Find out what's happening in Central & Northern PA on WPSU's Community Calendar! Submit your group's event at least 2 weeks in advance, and you might hear it announced on WPSU-FM.
Check out WPSU's short digital stories highlighting the arts, culture, science and activities in central Pennsylvania and beyond.
Take public media anywhere you go with the WPSU mobile app available for iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Android and Amazon devices.