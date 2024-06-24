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Cattle farmers are concerned about Trump's new beef imports.
Julie Grant
/
The Allegheny Front
The Pennsylvania cattle industry is concerned about Trump's beef imports
Julie Grant | The Allegheny Front
Pennsylvania cattle producers are joining other beef industry leaders speaking out against President Trump's effort to lower beef prices.
ALCOSAN operations manager Doug Jackson and environmental compliance manager Michelle Buys at the wastewater treatment plant in Pittsburgh.
Julie Grant
/
The Allegheny Front
Pennsylvania looks to reduce 'forever chemicals' in sewage sludge on farm fields
Julie Grant | The Allegheny Front
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Infant among two reported measles-related deaths in Pa. as cases continue to spread
Kiley Koscinski | WESA
FILE - Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Bellefonte, Pa.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Judge will hear recantation of sexual abuse claim against ex-Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky
Ed White | Associated Press
WPSU's Latest Newscast
An NPR Special: 25 Years after 9/11, what have we learned?
Friday September 11, at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WPSU-FM. It’s been 25 years since al-Qaeda attacked the United States on September 11. NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly explores the legacy of the attacks with key people who were in government and intelligence at the time.

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Local & State News (read more)
NPR News
Geisinger Healthplex State College finished expansions in early 2025. Since then, the Pennsylvania Department of Health designated the location a "hospital outpatient clinic" of the Geisinger Lewistown hospital, meaning patients could get facility fees.
Facility Fees: Listen to our three-part series
WPSU explores what a facility fee is, why hospital outpatient clinics charge them and what’s being done at the state level to protect people against surprise bills from facility fees.
Slice of Pennsylvania
Music for the High Holidays
Thursday, September 10 at 11 a.m. on WPSU-FM. This special program, hosted by Naomi Lewin, brings us music for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. The show includes both traditional and composed music from Jewish liturgy (with a recording of Kol Nidre that features violinist Itzhak Perlman), as well as concert music based on High Holidays melodies.
Click here to download a printable WPSU schedule
The WPSU Folk Show
You can hear the locally-hosted WPSU Folk Show every Saturday afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m. and Sunday nights from 10 to midnight on WPSU-FM.
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Thank you for standing with WPSU ever since our federal funding was taken away last year. The support of listeners like you will be even more crucial in the years ahead. We truly would not be here without you!

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The Pulse on WPSU
Join us Sunday mornings at 11 on WPSU for "The Pulse," a new weekly program that brings you stories about the people and places at the heart of health and science.
The Local Groove, Saturdays at 9 p.m. on WPSU, features music written and recorded by musicians right here in central and northern Pennsylvania.
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