The Local Groove - September 19, 2026

Featuring:

Caryn Dixon - Where I've Been

Olivia Jones - Bad Friend

benOAKS & 66notes - Empathy

Atlas Soundtrack - Be Easy

Forrester Grey - Out Of The Blue

Sunday Antiques - Sedentary Dreamer

The UltraPlain - A Little Gone

Nate Gates - Rebel Child

Braden Hudgens - Melancholy Love

Stereo Physics - The One Who Breaks

Darkpines - The Ludwig Lane Crashouts

Tim Fridirici - Going Home

Jeff Edmunds - Bird Song

Natascha & The Spy Boys - Crazy About You

Jerry Bresee - Still Half Crazy

Host - JT Thompson