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WPSU Blues Archive - Sept. 5, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published September 11, 2026 at 11:18 AM EDT
Marcia Ball performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
/
Invision / AP
Marcia Ball performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in New Orleans.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on September 5, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from Jimmy Bratcher, Shamika Copeland, The Black Keys, Sonnyland Slim, Smith & Harper, Willie Lomax, Etta James, Marcia Ball, Little Milton, John Hammond, James Cotton, Canned Heat, Little Walter, John Lee Hooker, The Word, Mattie Mae Thomas, Steely Dan, Stephen Stills & Graham Nash, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Muddy Waters, Jesse Fuller, Big Brother & The Holding Company, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
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