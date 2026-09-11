WPSU Blues Archive - Sept. 5, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on September 5, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from Jimmy Bratcher, Shamika Copeland, The Black Keys, Sonnyland Slim, Smith & Harper, Willie Lomax, Etta James, Marcia Ball, Little Milton, John Hammond, James Cotton, Canned Heat, Little Walter, John Lee Hooker, The Word, Mattie Mae Thomas, Steely Dan, Stephen Stills & Graham Nash, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Muddy Waters, Jesse Fuller, Big Brother & The Holding Company, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.