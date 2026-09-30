Centre County has highest life expectancy, according to Center for Rural Pennsylvania

Centre County has the highest average life expectancy in all of Pennsylvania, according to a recent report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.

The statewide average life expectancy in 2025 was 77.5 years old, while the average life expectancy in Centre County was 81.7.

County commissioners shared those findings at last week’s “State of the County” address. Commissioners said proximity to Penn State, healthcare and other socioeconomic factors likely contribute to a longer-than-average life expectancy.

But, Commissioner Amber Concepcion said they’re worried about how upcoming changes to SNAP and Medicaid could impact quality of life in the county.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Centre County Commissioners spoke at a "State of the County" address at the Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center in State College on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.

“Whatever we can do to support our local food banks, supporting organizations like CVIM, is really crucial – and other charitable organizations – to help making sure our local safety net is robust," Concepcion said.

CVIM, or Centre Volunteers in Medicine, is a free medical, dental and behavioral clinic. It offers care to uninsured people who live or work in Centre County.

Many of the other counties in Pennsylvania with life expectancy rates above the state average are in the Greater Philadelphia region. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania released its report on July 16.

In a post to social media, officials with the center said rates vary between counties because of access to healthcare, economic conditions, health behaviors and other social determinants.

"Understanding these patterns helps policymakers and community leaders ask better questions, identify local needs, and make more informed decisions," the post read.