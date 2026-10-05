WPSU Blues Archive - October 3, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on October 3, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from Jimi Hendrix, John Sebastian, Allen Toussaint, Black Joe Lewis and The Honey Bears, Blind Willie McTell, Boz Scaggs, J.J. Cale, Billy Preston, Alabama Shakes, Mason Porter, Rev. Utah Smith, Robert Johnson, Pyeng Threadgill, Walter Trout, Blind Boys of Alabama, Danielle Nichole, Roy Buchanan, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, The Allman Brothers, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.