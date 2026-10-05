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WPSU Blues Archive - October 3, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published October 4, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
FILE - Allen Toussaint performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 7, 2011. A New Orleans city council member is pushing to change a street currently named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and replace it with one the city’s most famous musicians, Allen Toussaint. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Patrick Semansk
/
AP
Allen Toussaint performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Saturday, May 7, 2011.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on October 3, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from Jimi Hendrix, John Sebastian, Allen Toussaint, Black Joe Lewis and The Honey Bears, Blind Willie McTell, Boz Scaggs, J.J. Cale, Billy Preston, Alabama Shakes, Mason Porter, Rev. Utah Smith, Robert Johnson, Pyeng Threadgill, Walter Trout, Blind Boys of Alabama, Danielle Nichole, Roy Buchanan, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, The Allman Brothers, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
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