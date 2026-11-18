Delta Upsilon, one of the Penn State fraternities involved in a cocaine trafficking investigation, is now suspended for at least four years.

The university said in a press release Wednesday that it investigated Delta Upsilon and found evidence of “serious misconduct and disturbing acts of hazing” and that the investigation "corroborated multiple serious allegations regarding drug misuse and distribution." The fraternity was already on interim suspension after Attorney General Dave Sunday charged members with cocaine trafficking.

"The investigation found that the chapter subjected new members to a pattern of hazing that included extensive control over daily activities, acts of servitude, sleep deprivation, physical punishment, intimidation, humiliation and threats of additional harm," the release read.

Penn State said the hazing happened off-campus in privately owned buildings, and that new members were monitored through location-sharing.

"(New members) were subjected to physical abuse including confinement, forced consumption, kicking, punching, waterboarding and other activities that caused physical injuries and emotional distress," the release read.

Delta Upsilon’s international fraternity headquarters removed the Penn State chapter’s leadership and suspended its remaining members. Penn State officials say they’re also working with local law enforcement as investigations continue.

Sigma Chi, the other fraternity being investigated for cocaine trafficking, was already an unrecognized organization. Penn State said it can still hold individual members accountable for misconduct, but the university has no jurisdiction over the organization as a whole.