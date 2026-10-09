Election Day is Nov. 3, 2026. The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Voting Info
Voting Info
- How to find your polling place to vote in person
- How to check the status of your ballot
- Where to return your mail ballot
- Find early on-demand voting locations
Find the 2024 WPSU Voter Guide here.
WPSU’s mobile app, with CarPlay, gives you easy access to local news, videos and more.
Local & Statewide Election Stories
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Federal law already prohibits armed agents at polling places, but Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta has a bill to clearly ban it on the state level.
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With the Nov. 3 election less than one month away, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro met Republican challenger Stacy Garrity for an hourlong debate Wednesday night — the only time the candidates are expected to face-off in such a forum.
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Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Stacy Garrity, made a campaign stop Thursday in Altoona to talk about her plan to address affordability.
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Gov. Josh Shapiro has joined a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service with 23 other states seeking to block President Donald Trump's attempt to control voting by mail ahead of midterm elections.
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Shapiro has crossover partisan appeal and strong support for a 2028 run for president.
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The Pennsylvania Green Party is warning voters that Andrew Tupone could be running under their party label as a ploy to trick voters in a race the Cook Political Report rates as a “toss up.”
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Democrats haven’t held the Pa. Senate in nearly 50 years. Philly’s suburban swing districts may change thatPennsylvania Democrats have big policy plans if they win the three seats they need for a majority in the state Senate.
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With 1st, 7th and 8th districts toss-ups, Pa. key to political control of Congress this fall.
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President Donald Trump visited a Mack Trucks facility in Pennsylvania, for a speech meant to focusing on the economy. Instead, he spent most of the time talking about himself — reliving highlights from his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump toured the facility and addressed a cheering crowd.
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Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Stacy Garrity have radically different positions on abortion access.
Find out what's happening in Central & Northern PA on WPSU's Community Calendar! Submit your nonprofit group's event at least 2 weeks in advance, and you might hear it announced on WPSU-FM.