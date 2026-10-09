© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WPSU Voter Guide 2026
Election Day is Nov. 3, 2026. The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Voting Info

Find the 2024 WPSU Voter Guide here.

WPSU's Latest Newscast
Get The WPSU App!
WPSU’s mobile app, with CarPlay, gives you easy access to local news, videos and more.
DETAILS HERE
Local & Statewide Election Stories
WPSU's Community Calendar
Find out what's happening in Central & Northern PA on WPSU's Community Calendar! Submit your nonprofit group's event at least 2 weeks in advance, and you might hear it announced on WPSU-FM.
Submit your event here.