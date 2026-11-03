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Unofficial results for state House and Senate races throughout central and northern Pa.

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:55 PM EST
The polling place for Altoona Ward 8 Precinct 2 inside the Washington & Jefferson School on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
The polling place for Altoona Ward 8 Precinct 2 inside the Washington & Jefferson School on Nov. 3, 2026.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania for the 2026 midterm elections. Here are the unofficial results throughout WPSU's listening area.

You can see the unofficial results for the governor and U.S. House elections here.

State House results

State Senate results

Only one state Senate seat is up for election this year in the WPSU listening area. Republican incumbent Judy Ward is running against Democrat Sean Steeg in the 30th District, which includes Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata and Mifflin counties.

Tags
Local News2026 Election
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is an award-winning reporter and host for WPSU since 2023. Before working in public media, she worked two years as a News Producer at WTAJ-TV. She can be reached at sydroach@psu.edu.
See stories by Sydney Roach