Unofficial results for state House and Senate races throughout central and northern Pa.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania for the 2026 midterm elections. Here are the unofficial results throughout WPSU's listening area.

You can see the unofficial results for the governor and U.S. House elections here.

State House results

State Senate results

Only one state Senate seat is up for election this year in the WPSU listening area. Republican incumbent Judy Ward is running against Democrat Sean Steeg in the 30th District, which includes Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata and Mifflin counties.