Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced a $30.2 million state grant will help support the next generation of medical providers in rural communities by covering their tuition and providing yearly stipends, as long as the student agrees to work in a rural Pennsylvania community for five years following graduation.

IUP is launching its College of Osteopathic Medicine next fall. University officials said they’ll prioritize financial aid for students from medically underserved and rural communities.

“These are the real future leaders of rural health," said Dr. Miko Rose, the program's founding dean, at Thursday's Pennsylvania Mountains Rural Health Conference in Indiana.

Rose asked some of the people already accepted into the 64-student program to stand up.

"For each one of you as students, you are funded to receive an educational award in exchange for rural service of up to $451,100.64," Rose said. "This will cover your tuition, plus a $45,000 per year stipend every year, assuming continued renewal of the program.”

In exchange for this financial aid, students have to commit to working in a rural Pennsylvania community for at least five years when they graduate.

“When you reduce the financial burden on health care professionals, they step up to serve where they are needed most," said Dr. Debra Bogen, the secretary of Pennsylvania’s Department of Health.

Funding for the program comes from Pennsylvania’s “Rural Health Transformation Plan.” That funding comes from the federal Rural Health Transformation Fund. The $50 billion investment was added to Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” in response to concerns about rural hospitals closing.

IUP officials said they'll also use some of the state funding to renovate campus facilities.