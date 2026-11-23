This is Poetry Moment on WPSU – a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, author of more than 20 books, and Professor Emerita of English and Creative Writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

Welcome to Poetry Moment. I’m Marjorie Maddox

This Thursday—in a spirit of gratitude—many will gather around the table with family or friends. There's the choice of turkey or tofu, mashed or sweet potato, pumpkin or apple pie, football or board games. Maybe there's music during (or after) the big feast. We can surmise Gregory Djanikian's musical preference from today's poem "Thankfulness."

Born in Alexandria, Egypt of Armenian parentage, Gregory Djanikian came to the United States when he was 8 years old and spent his boyhood in Williamsport, PA. For many years, he was the Director of Creative Writing at the University of Pennsylvania where he taught writing workshops. He is the author of eight collections of poetry, most recently of "Nostalgia for the Future: New and Selected Poems" which co-won the Paterson Poetry Prize for 2026.

According to Duke Ellington, “Jazz is the only unhampered, unhindered expression of complete freedom yet produced in this country” —and can't we all do with a little more of that?

Here’s "Thankfulness" by Gregory Djanikian.

Thankfulness

I’m always swept away by jazz,

the syncopation, the brushes against the skin,

the bass lines running up and down

the fingerboard like water.

Even when I’m writing a letter of condolence,

or a poem of praise, trying to burnish a stubborn turn

of phrase, here comes the thought of a saxophone riff

climbing up my spine like sexy, insistent fingers

I can’t resist and don’t want to.

I have foundered on the clarinet, the blues guitar,

taken piano lessons for nine remarkably hopeless years

and no one has knocked on my door

yelling You bet, baby, you’re it!

There are times you hope to be made better

than you are, and sometimes

it happens, the world takes a look at you

and says, you’re due.

Then sometimes everything ends up in a laundry chute

or on a city street where no one bothers

to pick anything up.

But here’s Coltrane’s solo on “My Favorite Things”

which has become one of my favorite things.

Here’s Miles trumpeting so what, so what,

so saucily it causes a momentary gladness

in me and all that I do.

Sometimes loveliness is other people

pulling you in their wake toward a different island,

the island you’ve always imagined floating toward

and maybe never reaching,

except for those temporary reprieves

when you’re suddenly filled with gratitude

for being where you are, on the same planet

as someone who’s just played a genius note

or spoken a word that was never there

until it was.

from "Nostalgia for the Future:New and Selected Poems: 1984-2024"

(Green Writers Press, 2025)

Listen for Poetry Moment with Marjorie Maddox, Mondays during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on WPSU. You can view more episodes at wpsu.org/poetrymoment.

Our theme music is by Eric Ian Farmer.