As reclaimed wood grows in popularity, a company that specializes in reusing lumber is setting up shop at a long-time locally owned sawmill in Clearfield County that closed a couple of years ago.

Bobby Cannon is the vice manager of sales for Trestlewood, a family-owned specialty wood company based in Idaho, with several locations out west. Their new location in Burnside Township is Trestlewood's first in Pennsylvania, and their first in the eastern United States.

“This wonderful wood industry definitely has a lot of roots here in Pennsylvania," Cannon said.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Many of the beams in the yard at Trestlewood's Burnside location have cut marks and evenly spaced holes, reminders of their former lives.

Trestlewood specializes in reclaimed wood that’s already been cut and used in construction, like in houses.

“And other products like barns that have been brought down. We take that and repurpose that so it can be reused," Cannon said. "It’s essentially recycled, or reused wood, is what reclaimed wood is.”

Reclaimed wood isn’t a new idea, but it’s one that’s growing in popularity throughout the country and the world. S&S Insider, a market research company, expects the industry to increase by about 50% in the United States by 2035.

S&S Insider This graph by S&S Insider, a market research company, expects the value of the reclaimed lumber industry in the U.S. to reach $19.90 billion by the year 2035. The market was valued at $13.20 billion in 2025.

Cannon said more people are considering sustainable building options and seeking unique materials.

Trestlewood chose to open shop in Clearfield County for a few reasons, including the unique trees in the region, proximity to the Interstate 80 corridor and the number of historic buildings that are becoming blighted.

“Someone might drive by and like, ‘Oh, that's a kind of an old looking structure. It’s falling apart.’ And I see it, I'm like, ‘Man, that's the coolest thing I've ever seen,'" Cannon said. "And so I see value in some of that stuff.”

Sydney Roach / WPSU Paul Cannon, one of the mill’s new owners in Burnside Township, cuts off the end of a beam with a chainsaw. Cannon said they're still waiting on sawmill parts to be delivered.

Cannon said reclaimed wood gives lumber another chance at life, rather than ending up in a landfill or as firewood.

During the interview, a resident from a nearby town drove in with a trailer full of roughly cut beams and chatted with Cannon while they unloaded them onto a forklift.

“And this wasn’t even all of them. I burnt a pile of them just to get rid of them. We were having a fire and I was like, ‘We need some more heat! Run there and grab some of them short ones,'" the nearby resident said.

Many of the beams were burnt and charred at the ends. They were salvaged from a house that burned down on the man’s property. He said he wanted to get money for them and preserve their history.

“These logs are roughly 140 years old," the man said. "The house was built in the 1890’s.”

Sydney Roach / WPSU These beams are from a burnt down house. They will get new life as reclaimed lumber in another construction project.

Despite the burn damage, Cannon said the beams are salvageable. He’ll cut off the burnt ends and sell them to home contractors for siding, flooring, mantels and other millwork.

Before Trestlewood took over this mill, it was owned by the Rorabaugh family for more than 70 years.

Rob Rorabaugh, who's consulting on the new mill, said his dad originally set up the sawmill in the 1950’s.

“He had a little sawmill here, and then all our lives, I mean, my two older brothers and I, we grew up with it," Rorabaugh said.

Sydney Roach / WPSU The Rorabaugh Lumber Company originally owned the sawmill in Burnside Township. It started as a small sawmill in the 1950's and steadily grew into a larger operation.

The Rorabaugh family closed the mill during the COVID-19 pandemic and sold it to JB Mill, which closed the site again about two years ago. The mill had sat empty since then.

Paul Cannon, Bob’s brother and one of the mill’s new owners, said he’s heard a lot of excitement from the community and local businesses.

“It's kind of a merging of what they're used to with logs that are sawn and things like that, but merging kind of the reclaimed character wood world into what we've been doing for the last close to 35 years in business," Paul Cannon said.

The Cannons said they’re still waiting on a few parts to get the mill fully operational. They’re hoping to be ready by the first week of December.

