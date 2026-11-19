Penn State will create the curriculum for a new U.S. Space Academy — if it gets built in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is one of 25 states that submitted proposals to be the home of the first U.S. Space Academy. It’s in response to a call from President Trump and NASA.

Speaking during a press conference Thursday, U.S. Senator Dave McCormick acknowledged that Pennsylvania is competing with other states, but said he thinks the commonwealth is well-positioned to be chosen.

“It's very competitive, but one of the things that we bring to the table, I think, are our great universities, our great workforce, our great technology," McCormick said. "And it's been a real bipartisan effort among a number of the key folks across both parties, which is, I think, a key to success.”

He said other factors — Pennsylvania's location; activity around AI, robotics and drones in southwestern part of the state; and that the state is politically "purple" — are also assets.

Penn State would be the lead university among seven creating programs in space systems engineering, computing and artificial intelligence. McCormick noted that Penn State already has large military research contracts.

“Penn State will be building the curriculum. Penn State's an incredible source of engineering capability. And Penn State already is a huge part of the defense industrial base," McCormick said.

The academy would be built on 300 acres near Pittsburgh International Airport. If Pennsylvania’s picked, the goal is to have the first students start in 2028.

Along with McCormick and Penn State, U.S. Senator John Fetterman and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the proposal.