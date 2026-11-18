The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday that a resident of Clinton County with measles has died, marking the eighth measles-associated death in the state this year.

The person who died was not vaccinated, according to the state, which said that because of privacy rules it could not provide any other details.

Pennsylvania has seen the most measles cases of any state this year. According to the state Department of Health, there have been 1,589 cases across 46 counties.

The state has confirmed seven other measles-associated deaths in Pennsylvania this year: two in Jefferson County; three in Lancaster; one in Mifflin; and one in Montour.

Lancaster County has seen the most measles cases in Pennsylvania this year (545), followed by Mifflin County (205) and Jefferson County (105).

The announcement of the death comes the day after the announcement that the United States has lost its measles elimination status, a decision by the Pan American Health Organization.