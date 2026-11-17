Penn State is seeing a drop in the number of international students it’s attracting, a slump that's in keeping with a national trend.

The total number of international students at Penn State has decreased more than 10% compared with last fall. That’s slightly larger than what’s happening nationally, where the number of international students has decreased 9%, according to the Institute of International Education’s fall 2026 enrollment snapshot, which is based on responses from more than 800 institutions of higher education.

According to the IIE report, the number of new international students in the United States is down 15% this fall.

Penn State Global International student enrollment at Penn State has declined in recent years.

Jody Pritt, the interim vice provost for Penn State Global, said during a recent Penn State trustees meeting, that a “major motivating factor” for international students is their career.

“They’re seeing that there are pathways for workforce development in other countries that they can obtain more easily given some of the immigration uncertainty that’s happening in the U.S., and of course, cost," she said. "The economic pressures are certainly playing a role.”

IIE The Institute of International Education's fall 2026 report shows a decrease in international students studying in the United States.

Nationally, experts say the Trump administration’s travel bans and restrictions on some countries, along with international students' difficulty getting visas are factors. And, they note, the decrease has an economic impact.

In 2025, international students contributed $56 billion to the U.S. economy, according to the IIE and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

At Penn State, administrators point to the decrease in international enrollment as one of the major factors in the projected $124 million budget shortfall for 2026-27.

