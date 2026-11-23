For America's first 100 years, Supreme Court justices were an integral part of political life. They ran for office from the bench, met with constituents, wrote newspaper op-eds about their work, and more. Today, of course, they do their work mostly in secret and rarely speak to the public aside from a few appearances each year. How did things get this way, and what would happen if the justices went back to having a closer relationship with the people? Our guest today answers those questions and sheds light on what life was like for justices in the 19th century.

Rachel A. Shelden is an associate professor of history and director of the George and Ann Richards Civil War Era Center at Penn State. She is the author of "The Political Supreme Court: A Forgotten History," which explores the court's role as an "unmistakably a political institution." The book also follows the shifts at the turn of the twentieth century, when members of the Court and the legal community refashioned the judiciary as the self-described apolitical institution we know today.

Shelden previously appeared on Democracy Works to discuss a version of this work before the 2020 election.

Episode Transcript

Cyanne Loyle

From McCourtney Institute for Democracy at Penn State, I'm Cyanne Loyle,

Chris Beem

I'm Chris Beem.

Jenna Spinelle

I'm Jenna Spinelle. Welcome to your Democracy Works. This week we are talking with our Penn State colleague Rachel Shelden, who was a historian, director of the Richards Civil War Center here at Penn State, and author of a new book called *The Political Supreme Court: A Forgotten History*. Emphasis on that subtitle: "Forgotten History." I think once you hear this conversation with Rachel, and hopefully read her book, you will find this is a very different history than what many of us received in college, or even perhaps going back to our AP U.S. history classes in high school.

Chris Beem

That's right. That's the one thing that I took AP history and didn't do particularly well at it. I took it, and the one thing I remember is Marbury versus Madison. This is the case that established the principle that the the Supreme Court was the end of the of the conversation. They were going to determine that the the court decides what's constitutional, and that is that was the end of the game, and that was a big deal. And Rachel comes along and says, "Yeah, no, no, that's not true, and certainly not the way it's framed." And we have this. Rachel is presenting this absolute, just amazing work of history, historical research that goes back in such detail. But the the question is really important and really operative right now. What is how political is the Supreme Court, and how political should it?

Cyanne Loyle

Yeah, and what I love so much about Rachel's book, and you're right, Chris. It's detailed. It's really well researched, and it really does overturn this myth of the Supreme Court both always being the way it is now, right? And I think Rachel does a great job of demonstrating the way the court has evolved over time. But for us, this this idea that in some ways the way it was before, this slightly more politicized, engaged with the public, historical version of the court may have actually been more democratic. It's one of the things that that Rachel and Jenna get into, and certainly something I want to talk about. But this idea that it just I don't know it just wasn't always the way that it is now I think is really important and worth thinking about. And for me, I was reflecting a lot about how Rachel talks about how involved the individual judges were with people, and how it was really common to be able to meet your Supreme Court justice, to talk to that person to engage with that person. Rachel is going to talk about circuit riding and the ways in which the justices moved around the country. But most of us have never and will never meet our Supreme Court justices, right? And they're very distinct and abstract and kind of this pillar of intellect on a hill that we don't get to engage with. But Rachel tells us that doesn't have that doesn't have to be that way, right? And in parts of American history, it wasn't.

Chris Beem

I mean, you have the circuit riding, which you know we talk about the circuits now, and we don't talk at all about the fact that in the 19th century, up until and even after the Civil War, you usually picked a justice from that circuit to represent that circuit, and that in in addition to dealing with Supreme Court cases, you went to that circuit, you went around, and when a Supreme when your I should say that way when your Supreme Court justice came to your town, it was a big deal. It was court day. It was kind of like this little mini celebration of democracy. And the other thing that I remember going for on a tour of the Capitol and seeing, well, this is where the Supreme Court met before before the building was built in the '30s. I'm like, yeah, whatever. Let's go see. Who cares? But her point is that these justices were not just political in their activity; they were political in their location. They hung out with senators. They hung out with Congress people, and they. Well, actually, at that point, it was all congressmen, right? But they, they chatted. They knew each other, and so the partisan and political nature of what it meant to be a Supreme Court justice was much more overt and much more direct. And that was not only understood; it was celebrated. That's the way they understood it. That that should be, right? That we that the judiciary is a different branch, but it's not meant to be disconnected from the people.

Cyanne Loyle

The point I want to make before we roll into hearing Rachel describe some of her findings in the book is thinking about who. Was actually considered to be part of the electorate at the time that Rachel is conducting this study. She and Jenna, I'm sure, will get into it in the interview. But just a reminder that there was limitations on who could vote and who was likely to turn out and be engaging with the justices when they came to town. And I think that's going to help us shed some light on our thinking in the second section about whether or not we really think that this is democracy, the lowercase d. We talk a lot about how the court got from the period she describes to where we are now.

Jenna Spinelle

Some of the changes that have happened, and as you said, Cyanne, who was involved in these meetings with the court, keeping in mind that this is the period before the Civil War, before the 19th Amendment, all of those things. So a lot to learn here. I think you're really going to enjoy this one. Let's go to the interview with Rachel Shelden.

Jenna Spinelle

Rachel Shelden, welcome back to Democracy Works. Thrilled to have you with us today.

Rachel Shelden

Thanks so much.

Jenna Spinelle

So we are here to talk about your new book, the political supreme courts. While the book has just come out, I know it's been a long time in the making, more than a decade, if I recall correctly. And you've certainly done other things since then, written other books, and worked on other projects. But this was the one that you kept coming back to, it would seem. So I wonder if you could just start us off by talking a little bit about how you became interested in the topic and and what kept you coming back to it over all these years.

Rachel Shelden

That's a great question. So you know, I've been really interested in the court since I was kind of a small child. But the first election I voted in was the 2000 election, which was a very impactful election if you were participating in it. It dates me a little bit, but and that had a real lasting effect on my interest in the court and its relationship to politics and especially political culture, which is sort of like the underlying ideas and norms that exist in political society. So that had always sort of been in the back of my mind, but when I went to graduate school initially, I sort of became more interested in Congress and wrote my first book about congressmen in Washington in the 1840s and 1850s and their social lives and how that influenced their policy making. And while I was researching that book, which is some time ago now, I kept seeing the justices everywhere. They were in all of these social spaces where congressmen were talking about politics, and they were participating in these conversations. And if you're not super familiar with the landscape of this period, that looks weird to lots of people. But I just sort of wanted to figure out how widespread it was, how important it was to thinking about politics. And once I got into it, the floodgates opened, right? So, like, I saw so many examples of this, not just in these social spaces in Washington, but well beyond.

Jenna Spinelle

The subtitle of your book is that this is a forgotten history. And the last time you were on the show, you talked about John Roberts. I believe you just written a piece for the Washington Post about his role as the the arbiter of the balls and strikes mentality of the court. And I know he makes a a brief appearance in this book as well. But history is is collective, right? Public, you know, memory is public. We as a society choose what we remember and what we forget, so I wonder if you have thoughts on how this idea of the court as more intertwined with the rest of our politics came to be forgotten, and how the mindset that Roberts put forward came to be so dominant.

Rachel Shelden

Yeah, so the book really covers the 19th century, a little bit of the first decade in of the nation in the 1790s, but really focuses on the 19th century because this is sort of what the founders envisioned in terms of how the court should operate, and I wanted to tell that story because of this longstanding myth about the court being apolitical, one of the most substantial myths that's out there is that the court became apolitical and became the final authority on the Constitution in 1803 when John Marshall issued his decision in Marbury versus Madison. And this is taught everywhere. I mean, it's in textbooks, it's in high school, in college classrooms. Yes, I learned about it.

Jenna Spinelle

I'm sure many of our listeners did too way back when.

Rachel Shelden

Yeah, totally. So I, this is a real myth, and it's a myth that was created mostly at the end of the 19th century in response to a professionalization of law. So lawyers were organizing and becoming more involved in bar associations. The American Bar Association was formed in the 1870s, and you get more and more interest in lawyers as having this special purview over the Constitution and over the Constitution as a legal document. When for 100 years. Before that, people really thought about it as a political system, right? Like the Constitution is not just this piece of paper; it is a way of thinking about how our society works. So they really try to change this notion, and in part because of their efforts around the centennial of the founding of the United States, and particularly the first meeting of the Supreme Court, they really push this narrative of Marbury versus Madison and John Marshall is great apolitical savior. It gets published in all of these different books and articles and talked about in major speeches, and then it becomes sort of part of the culture that Americans expect.

Jenna Spinelle

So, what was their rationale for doing that? Like, why did they want to see this professionalization and and see the court take on this different role?

Rachel Shelden

Yeah, I think several reasons. One is that many of them were corporate lawyers. They worked for railroads, and they were really interested in more success in that area. It was harder for congressmen to be supporters of major legislation that was pro-business in that moment, and so the court was a great way to get around that problem. And you see the court become very much a pro corporate interests body at the end of the 19th century and going into the 20th century, and that is in part as a response to sort of the lawyers pushing this, and another reason is that they wanted to have more of a purview over the Constitution. So you know, the Constitution was something that people talked about all the time. So average people on the street, legislators, state legislators, and also Congress, state courts, governors, local politicians, but also your average American talked about the Constitution all the time. And what that meant is that the Constitution was a contested idea. People were constantly debating what it was, and lawyers at the end of the 19th century would had moved into sort of this new idea of law as a science, a science that can be predicted and understood as the truth, and they want the Constitution to fit into that story in that period. If you were a lawyer, you very likely did not go to law school. You very likely only learned from being an apprentice in a lawyer's office, and you almost definitely had some role in politics.

Jenna Spinelle

Yeah, and and you saw that in how justices who and who they were. I was also surprised to read that some of them came from newspaper backgrounds. You know, newspapermen were very powerful then, and I I also see so many parallels between the history that you tell and the history of journalism and and newspapers about how in many ways the past 80 years has been an outlier in terms of the partisanization of media and and things like that. But yeah, talk about how justices were chosen in this period and and what kinds of backgrounds they came from.

Rachel Shelden

Yeah, this is the idea today that we have justices go through a pipeline, really, to get to the Supreme Court, you know, starting as clerks for existing Supreme Court justices and then going on to become federal judges and then become members of the Supreme Court, would have been totally foreign to the folks living in the 19th century because almost every justice came from a political position, not just from politics, but from a political position. You had so many justices who came from the cabinet, who came from Congress, who came from state legislatures, and as a result, you had a judiciary that was baked into sort of the political system. If you did not come from a political position, then you almost definitely came from a background in politics and particularly in newspapers, which was extremely common in the 19th century for justices to have been involved with newspapers and to continue their involvement with newspapers after they joined the bench. And it's true those those folks had enormous political power because newspapers were so tied to partisan politics, each newspaper had a partisan affiliation and repeatedly promoted their political views. So, being a newspaper editor or to write for a newspaper was to declare one's political position.

Jenna Spinelle

So, you know something else that you you talk about that I think listeners will remember from the annals of their high school or college classes is the idea of of riding circuit and how that was one way that justices interacted with members of the public. So if you don't mind, refresh at least my memory on on what that is and how.

Rachel Shelden

I'm just delighted to hear that anyone has ever heard of circuit riding. This is like such a thing that people have are like, what? What is this circuit riding? So the idea behind circuit riding is that you have a nation that is broadly representative, and you want every part of government to be representative. So you don't want to have a situation where there's an imbalance between the northeast. And the South, and what becomes the Midwest later, but was really the West or the Northwest. The way that the founders designed the Supreme Court was so that it could also be representative of the nation, and particularly starting in the 19th century, every justice was assigned to a particular circuit, and what he would do is he would have his term in the capital, and then spend much of the rest of the year riding circuit. And what this means is, you have today three levels of the federal courts: you have Supreme Circuit and District, and you had a similar setup in the 19th century, except that there were no separate circuit judges. So Supreme Court justices operated both in the Capitol and also as circuit judges, and they did this in a vast array of cases that were trials, jury trials. So today's Supreme, today's Circuit Court is an appeals court only. At that time, it was primarily a trial court, and as a result, a original jurisdiction court. And as a result, you had a lot more interaction between the justices and the average voter. Yeah, and there's you write about something of like court day, I think, or you know court week, and you even mentioned at the start of our conversation these folks had busy social calendars. So what what did those interactions look like? Yeah, court day is actually I I understand that it still exists in some places, maybe more even than I'm familiar with. But it was a day in. It started as a day in the colonies, and then in the states, where people would gather when the county courts met, and they would gather from all around the county, and they would turn this day or this week when the court met into a celebration of sorts, but also a business opportunity. So lots of people came and set up shop in the town square. Ideas like that. So you you have court day as a sort of national experience before the framing of the United States, and then the justices participate in this on a federal level once they become members of the Supreme Court who are riding circuit. So when they go out on circuit, there is an enormous meeting of the most prominent voters or people in a state supported by others who are around who can't vote or can't participate. But those people are coming to court because they're serving as lawyers. They're serving as members of the jury, and they're also just engaging in the politics that happens in those moments. So what what you have is justices going out on circuit and finding themselves right in the middle of a county or state meeting of the biggest politicians and the most important members of that society who are really going to determine policy, and those things are not disconnected.

Jenna Spinelle

And was part of this also about selling the idea of the court as an institution because the country was still quite young. You said people were not convinced that it it was inevitable that would be a a forever thing. So were they also trying to make the case for themselves a little bit?

Rachel Shelden

Yes, absolutely. So there was a lot of skepticism of the federal courts going into the 19th century, especially, but before the framing of the Constitution as well. And there was a concern that these courts would not actually get much business there. The way that the first Judiciary Act is set up in 1789 allows lots of constitutional issues, lots of issues between parties from different states to take those cases to state court, and so there was a concern that there would not be the use of the federal courts, and one of the reasons why representation becomes so important is that there can be a confidence in the person who is from your region to hold court effectively. Maybe even if you disagree with them on a partisan level, at least that person is from my region. So it's a central part of thinking about how justices interact with the people as a body to create this balance, both in Washington and in the states, where people can have confidence in their justice in both places.

Rachel Shelden

The story I tell about this in the book is there are multiple reasons why circuit riding ends. You know, it's it's not officially over until 1911, but it mostly dies out in the 1890s after the Evarts Act of 1891. But there are two really important reasons why this happens, and you. Alluded to one, which is the growth of the jurisdiction of the courts, which creates really overflowing dockets and makes it really hard to get through all the business. And related to that is why we have this, which is the Civil War comes, and there is a great desire among the Republican Congresses in both in the Civil War and after to protect Black rights in the South. Protecting Black rights does not mean going to state court; it means going to federal court. So there's more and more legislation that gives jurisdiction to the federal courts as a result of the Reconstruction Amendments, as a result of the Civil War, and as those dockets grow, the court seizes more power. In particular, in corporate circumstances, this is when we get corporate personhood, et cetera, et cetera. So there's that sort of growth as a result of the Civil War. The Civil War does one other really important thing, which is it creates this situation where the the courts had been the circuit courts had been rearranged during the Civil War. Congress passes legislation that moves several of the of the seats in the South to the West. They're able to do this because one justice dies and one justice secedes, and so they're able to switch these circuits around, and they have some Southerners on the court for a little while. But by 1870, they've all left for one reason or another, died or left. And so Ulysses S. Grant, who's president, has to make a decision: Am I going to continue with this idea of representation in the Fifth Circuit, which is the Deep South, and he decides instead to nominate someone from New Jersey, Joseph Bradley. And Joseph Bradley is not of the Fifth Circuit. This is a real crack in the process of representation and the way that people think about it. It didn't have to be the end, but it continues from there.

Jenna Spinelle

Was there also a distrust of state courts during this period because of a reconstruction and fear about what state courts in the South might do or not do?

Rachel Shelden

Certainly among Black Americans, but you know the courts really like explode with litigation during this moment, and as a result, there is a desperate attempt to get your case heard. So yeah, the federal courts get lots more jurisdiction. The Congress repeatedly gives the federal courts jurisdiction over things that it didn't have. So we assume that all federal questions, anything involving the federal constitution or statutory matters, automatically goes to the federal courts. That's how it works today. But Congress did not give all that power to the lower federal courts until 1875. It grows over the course of the 19th century, but the lower federal courts do not have full federal question jurisdiction until 1875.

Jenna Spinelle

Yeah, there were also some other reforms that came about in the post Civil War period, standardizing the way that we vote and the the civil service. Any of our viewers who watch the Netflix series on James Garfield or read the book about him might might remember some of this and Chester Arthur and and all of this. But is is the court wrapped up in in any of this? Kind of the government becoming more professionalized in these other areas.

Rachel Shelden

I think the significance of those changesto the civil service and politics more broadly, particularly with the the formal ballot, the Australian ballot, the secret ballot that we now use, and the sort of control over primaries and things like that. The real effect of that on the Supreme Court is a standardization of the political parties in ways that we didn't have before. So by the end of the 19th century, you have a very strong Republican Party and a strong Democratic Party that control all of the lower party organizations, you know, much more nationally organized partisan thinking. Before that, parties were really fluid; they rose and fell when the issues rose and fell, and that was the experience of the justices. If you think about it, John Marshall becomes chief justice in 1801 as nominated by a Federalist. The Federalist Party is gone. Not 20 years later, and he has no relationship to the Federalist Party anymore. And this was the experience of most Americans in this period who thought about politics and political parties not as these permanent top-down institutions, but as tools in service of their ideological commitments, and often one ideological commitment per party. So once a party outlived its use, people thought, oh. It should die, right? But once we get the secret ballot, once we get control of our primaries, once we have much more organization at the top, that possibility, that flexibility, really changes. And I think one of the things that made it possible for justices to be so engaged in politics was that there was this flexibility of political parties, and once you get to the end of the 19th century, there's more discomfort with the idea of these sort of top-down parties that control lots of ideas, right? Sort of like coalitions of lots of ideas, as opposed to ideologically driven parties.

Jenna Spinelle

Yeah. So you you end the book, and we've sort of been dancing around this idea of reform a little bit. We've talked about some reforms that have happened throughout history, and actually, I guess one thing I want to ask before we we get there is: so the idea, the other thing that happens in this period is, or this period after the time you write about, is the court becomes much more secretive, or at least the public perceives it to be that way, right? Their decisions come down from on high. It's like the white smoke coming up from the Vatican, you know that kind of a thing. And so, how does that happen? What does that change like from you know members of the court literally showing up in a place to being something that we only hear from a couple of times a year.

Rachel Shelden

I think a lot of this has to do with the professionalization of the law and the professionalization of the idea of the Constitution as a legal document. But also in the 20th century, in particular, you get a real push from the justices themselves to have more authority and to look like they have more authority, so we get the creation of the Supreme Court building, which opens its doors in 1935. The court had sat for most of its career in the Capitol building, first on the ground floor, which many people refer to as the basement. It's not actually the basement, but it kind of looks like the basement in some ways because it's damp and dark and all the things you associate with it, and then in the first floor in the old Senate chamber, so they don't even get their own chamber; they have to take the you know the the bad chamber that the Senate gave up. So the court had been much more accessible to the people when it was in the Capitol, and that is by design. These justices interacted all the time with congressmen who often tried cases before them. There are one of my favorite things when I was researching my first book is that congressmen would get really bored in the house and they would want to do something more interesting, and so then they would go and sit in the Supreme Court chamber, and then I think often they found that wasn't more interesting, but this is a way that people interacted over the course of the period, and it really facilitates the possibilities for justices to participate in politics. So, in the book, I try to give you a big picture all of the ways that justices participate in the political activities of Congress and the executive branch, so justices help with elections. They write policy. They even write legislation. They write amendments to legislation. They ghostwrite presidential addresses. They are constantly in conversation with congressmen and presidents. And then, of course they also run for office themselves from the bench, most famously for president.

Jenna Spinelle

You've clearly articulated in the book in this conversation things have been different, and you know were different for a long time, and you know we're in a lot. Like we said, this is not unique to the court. There have been all kinds of institutions that have undergone this professionalization and these changes, and you end your book with the idea that things could be different. Again, we're not locked into the way that things are now. I wonder if you could say more about your thinking behind that.

Rachel Shelden

One of the things that is sort of a refrain among certain members of the court, particularly Justice Alito is that Congress doesn't really have the right to change the court to regulate the court, and this is a very new idea. Through the 20th century, Congress changed the court, regulated the court, and I think we've lost some of that understanding, not just of the 19th century, which we've totally abandoned, but the 20th century too, because there had been this long tradition of justices who came from political positions and Congress really doing its duty to shape the court to reflect more of what the nation looked like. So today we've really lost this. I think we can't go back to the 19th century, and none of us would want to go back to the 19th century, right? There, there are good reasons why we have a court that has more power today, but it doesn't have to have this much power. And one thing that I think is a lesson for us from the 19th century is that the justice. Had to interact with the people, and they had to hear when the people were angry. They had to respond to that by being around them, and we could demand more from our justices in terms of the way that they respond to the people. It's never going to be a democratic institution, but it can be closer to the way that the rest of the government works, and that would look very different from the 19th century because the population of voters is very different. So in the 19th century, almost all voters were white men until you get the 15th Amendment. Often white male property holders, and today we just don't have that system. Despite voter suppression, we still have a much more diverse body politic, and so justices engaging with that body politic would look very different from what happened then.

Jenna Spinelle

Yeah, there's also you know there's been talk off and on over the years about things like term limits and expanding the size of the court. Do you see those things as fitting in to make the courts to try to bring them bring it closer to the people, or try to make it at least a little more democratic?

Rachel Shelden

Yeah. So I mean, I I'm a historian, so I don't like to make any policy proposals. But I would say that almost everything that people suggest are things that had happened in the past. So regulating the court's budget, for example, was something that Congress did repeatedly. It's not just sort of an upward trajectory of giving money to the court. You know, the justices for 100 years did not have any clerks. There was one clerk of the Supreme Court, and this was a clerical position. They didn't get their law clerks, their sort of band of law clerks, until the end of the 19th century, beginning of the 20th century. And they have these clerks because Congress pays for it. Congress has regulated this budget over time, and that's one way that people can think about it. Term limits are something that is quite controversial constitutionally, but one element of term limits that people suggest is that they could have justices go to senior status and still hold court in the lower courts, which is something, for example, that Justice Breyer has done and that many lower federal court judges do. And there's nothing unconstitutional about that piece because the justices rode circuits. So holding trials, being compelled to hold jury trials, is a constitutional concept. The court itself even ruled it constitutional in Stewart versus Laird. So the idea that you could shift some of the responsibilities of the court is one way of thinking. You could strip the jurisdiction of the court, which is something that Congress did for many years in many cases. Create other federal, lower federal courts to hear certain kinds of cases. These are all practices that Congress used previously. So there are things to draw on from the past. I would say one element of the past that would be most useful for people to think about is, as reformers, is tying the Supreme Court to the lower federal courts in the way that we talk about this, because there's so much focus on the Supreme Court, but the lower federal courts are in desperate need of additional judges, and thinking about this together might give us a much better approach.

Jenna Spinelle

You haveso many, so many fascinating characters and stories in this book we didn't get to. I hope people will go out and pick it up and give it a read and learn from all this history that you brought us. But I appreciate you being here to share some of it with us today.

Rachel Shelden

Thankyou so much.

Chris Beem

All right. So now we know a lot more than we did, and that goes for all the three of us as well about the the Supreme Court in the 19th century. And it really is striking how different it was. Right. We are in an era where the two quotes I'm taking from from Rachel's book is the one that most people know about is John Roberts saying, "My job is to call balls and strikes. I don't have a a dog in this fight, and I have to just kind of step back from what I want to happen, and just say it's constitutional. That isn't. This is okay. That's not right. And then you have. I think she talks about, and she quotes this as well. When Amy Coney Barrett is at a a conference, and she starts by saying, "My objective is convince you that we're not partisan hacks, and so my my point is just that, on the one hand, it's certainly true that nobody on either side completely believes that Supreme Court just. Justices are indeed merely calling balls and strikes; that they all have a partisan point of view, and that and that compromises the idea that the Supreme Court is just different; that it's removed from all this partisan from all this partisan wrangling, and what do we do with that? What do we do with the idea that, well, maybe at least in the 19th century, people were more honest about it, right? They were more direct about the idea that, well, we're not going to get away from that, so we might as well just present it, make it part of our part of what we are as public figures, and I think that's really the the question that Rachel's book raises: is what's better? What's better for our democracy? What's better for law? What's better for people in society? Right, in terms of just the well-being, their well-being, and that's a question that we're kind of left with.

Cyanne Loyle

For me, Chris, it's a question of transparency, right? And in many ways, it brought to mind the interview that we did recently with with Trusting News. This idea that we know that journalists, or we know that Supreme Court justices, are coming into their job and coming into their process with some sort of partisan or political leanings, and the question is whether it's better that they pretend that they don't have them. The other thing with Supreme Court justices is the the incredible amount of partisan the partisan nature with which they are appointed in the first place. Right, we know that is political and politicized. We watch that right. We watch those hearings, and so then to go from that to this switch flip, which is okay. Now after this is over, we go to being these completely neutral arbiters. And I think there's a lot of daylight between partisan hacks, right, and Individuals with a political opinion or a political perspective that are politicized in some way, and I don't know that it just needs to be politics, right? It can be faith. It can be other identity markers. The idea in the 19th century court focusing on regional markers, right? It's because regional identifiers were incredibly important at the time, right? They told you a lot about the industry that you were involved in, the types of immigrants that were living in the area that you were living in, and so it was a really salient marker within the bucket of these are all white guys, right? Older white guys, right? So within that bucket, this was an important identity marker, and I think Supreme Court justices come into their job with identities and opinions and ideologies, and so, in some ways, for me, listening to Rachel talk, it was more about just a call for transparency.

Chris Beem

But the the other part of your comment is that democratic forthcoming, right? And let's not forget that that was an important little event in the 19th century called the Civil War, and so you had a large part of the country even after the war that had absolutely no interest in defending the rights of the newly freed slaves, and that was true not just in the South but throughout the country. It was a racist country, and you had women who didn't have the vote, and you had African Americans, not to mention all the other groups: Native Americans, Latinos, gays, lesbians, whatever. All of these people were removed from the democratic process. They were not allowed to be part of it, and I'm. I'll say this quickly, but I do think it's relevant to speak as a as a democratic theorist and we are not just a democracy. We are a liberal democracy, and a liberal democracy means there are rights that that all of us have, and that those rights aren't there for the majority. The majority doesn't have to worry about freedom of press or freedom of religion. It's the minority that needs them. And if you put these matters to a majority vote, many times, more often than not, the minority will lose the right to their opportunity to exercise their rights, and so that is an argument, to my mind, in favor of a less democratic and more liberal, in the classic sense, Supreme Court, because if they don't defend those rights, those minority rights, they simply may not be defended.

Cyanne Loyle

And Chris, I think there's an important kind of string that you're pulling on. It's a through line that I saw in some of the the comments that Rachel was making. The professionalization of the court. And the the changes that we see in the court all the way up into modern day comes from what seems to be this kind of pressure on the court to do more. Circuit writing ends because there's just too much stuff to be done in Washington, and that says to me this huge uptake in the use of the court. And so somebody is thinking it's working. That's why you have more cases, right? So it's not an institution that dies or withers after the Civil War. It's an institution that's emboldened by these liberal ideals that come out of the Civil War. And somebody thinks you're right, Chris. Right? That is the people are using it more. Cases are there are more cases, and so I think that in some way may help us answer the question of the what is more democratic, maybe, or what is where that pressure is going? Yeah, and this question of professionalization is an interesting one, right? Because many of us knew kids from high school and early in college that identified that they wanted to be lawyers really early on, and I think we all know that there's a real track to it, right? There's a way to move through that system, and it's certainly not going into politics for a couple of years, or doing a journalism degree, and then hoping to roll around into becoming a Supreme Court justice, right? And but I don't know that's bad. I think it silos our thinking, the thinking of folks in the law. And I think when we think about policy proposals and recommendations, one of the things that I draw from Rachel's discussion is that many of these proposals have been tried before, right? Or we've seen them before historically, and I really think it speaks to the importance of using history to inform some of our current policy discussions.

Chris Beem

Anyway, I just think it's great stuff, and we're grateful for for Rachel for writing the book and for coming on. All right, for Democracy Works, I'm Chris Beem.

Cyanne Loyle

I'm Cyanne Loyle.

Chris Beem

Thanks for listening.