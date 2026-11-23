When cellist Yumi Kendall plays music for audiences in Asia with the Philadelphia Orchestra, they give music back to her.

“A wall sound,” she said. “Solid applause with a really loud fortissimo.”

Kendall was in a terminal at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on Nov. 10, waiting for a plane to take her and the orchestra into China. After 23 years with the Philadelphia Orchestra, she has watched Asian audiences change over time during her seven trips to China.

“What’s changed in recent years is, they vocalize. ‘Woo-hoo!’ They cheer. Like more of what we hear in the West,” she said. “That’s been an interesting evolution of enthusiasm, which I love: the expressions of joy across the world.”

Peter Crimmins / WHYY Assistant principal cellist Yumi Kendall of the Philadelphia Orchestra rehearses with a string quartet to prepare for a pop-up event at Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center during the orchestra’s China tour.

The Philadelphia Orchestra is in China for the 14th time since its historic 1973 tour as the first Western orchestra to enter Communist China. This year’s Asian tour started with a leg in South Korea, for the 10th time, and then crossed into China to play concerts in Haikou and Beijing.

Peter Crimmins / WHYY Guest soloist Haochen Zhang rehearses with the Philadelphia Orchestra in Haikou during its tour of China, as Principal Guest Conductor Marin Alsop looks on.

Tours into China are a different breed than the orchestra’s other tours. Since 2012, the institution has made efforts to rebuild the promise of the original 1973 tour. Through residencies, workshops, side-by-side performances with local musicians and daytime pop-up performances, the orchestra has picked up the mantle of diplomat, trying to bridge the East-West cultural gap.

The 2026 Asia tour began Nov. 2 with a relatively long stay in Seoul, South Korea, performing five concerts in three halls in Seoul and nearby Incheon, all featuring South Korean superstar pianist Yunchan Lim and conducted by the orchestra’s principal guest conductor Marin Alsop, who previously led the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for roughly a decade and a half.

South Korean audiences showed an overwhelming excitement for Lim, who in 2022, at age 18, became the youngest person ever to win the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Houston, Texas.

The program Lim played with the Philadelphia Orchestra was the same as what he performed to win that competition. Ryan Fleur, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts, said the audience’s response was akin to a rock concert.

“There were K-pop stars there, social media influencers,” he said, the former a reference to performers who originate from the South Korean music industry.

“Some of the most important business leaders were in attendance,” he added. “The energy was spectacular.”

Peter Crimmins / WHYY A quintet of brass players with the Philadelphia Orchestra pose next to the sign at Hainan University in Haikou, China, announcing their performance with the university’s student orchestra. They are, (from left) Jack Grimm, Sam Huss, Carol Jantsch, Chelsea McFarland and Travis Peterson.

A ‘rare opportunity’ to collaborate

Afterward, the orchestra boarded a private chartered flight to Haikou on China’s Hainan island, a tropically temperate province to the south of the mainland, often called the Hawaii of China. This was the orchestra’s second visit to Hainan. The first, in 2024, was another landmark event as the first American orchestra to come to the island.

“In fact, there was only one other American artist who had ever performed in Haikou, and it was Kanye West,” Fleur said. “Ye led the way.”

During the orchestra’s two-day stay in Haikou, an ensemble of brass players visited Hainan University to play with its music students. One of them is Jerry Zhang, 20, studying clarinet. The orchestra’s Hainan concert in 2024 was the first time he had ever seen an orchestra of that caliber. He was thrilled to be performing on stage with some of its players two years later.

“It is a rare opportunity for me to have this kind of cooperation with a world-class orchestra,” Zhang said. “That will have a big progress to my musical performance. They will broaden my view of orchestra performance.”

Peter Crimmins / WHYY Marin Alsop, the Philadelphia Orchestra’s principal guest conductor, leads guest soloist Haochen Zhang through a rehearsal to prepare for the China leg of the Asian tour.

This kind of direct, boots-on-the-ground musical interaction is part of the orchestra’s broader effort to strengthen bonds with China. That effort includes higher-level diplomacy with business leaders and government officials who mingle with their American counterparts at receptions organized around the orchestra’s performances. These events include a team of executives from the Bank of China, a Communist Party secretary and the head of the American consulate in China.

The Hainan University afternoon concert was attended by members of the U.S. consulate, who sat with university faculty. The concert was led by Cao Liang, a Chinese National First-Class conductor and professor in the university’s School of International Communication and Arts, who was more focused on the stage than the audience.

“Its true value is not just that we complete a concert,” Liang said through a translator. “More importantly, that we can experience the feeling of sharing the same breath and destiny and perform the same work live. This is a heart-to-heart exchange, a dialogue between civilizations.”

Cultural diplomacy endures amid changing political winds

After Haikou, the orchestra traveled to Beijing for a weekend of concerts. Most of the orchestra then returned to Philadelphia while a portion headed off to Shenzhen to play smaller ensemble events associated with the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, the global economic conference from Nov. 18 and 19. That put the orchestra within shouting distance of a historic meeting between President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Fleur has been running the China tours since he joined the orchestra in 2012. He has seen U.S-China relations ebb and flow over that time — he describes the current mood as “somewhat thawed” — but insists the orchestra’s work in cultural diplomacy operates regardless of the political winds.

“What you’re going to see right now is a great example,” Fleur said outside of the Hainan University concert hall before the side-by-side performance.

The brass quintet was about to take the stage to play selections from “West Side Story,” and then sit in the student orchestra to play “An Eternal Invitation” by Wang Yanmei, a 1995 Hainan song that has been adopted by its residents as the island’s signature piece of music.

“They are going to play western music, and music by Chinese composers. It’s a blend,” Fleur said. “When we’re able to do that, it shows that we’re all just people. We’re all people trying to find a happy life. The noise above is the noise of above. If we can demonstrate the constancy of life while whatever summit may or may not happen, then we’re doing our job.”

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