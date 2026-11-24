Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has favored legalizing recreational marijuana for years, going back to his time as attorney general. He made the pitch to the state legislature last year, saying it would be good for the economy and tax base, while pointing out that 24 states have already legalized it.

“Pennsylvanians who want to buy cannabis are just driving across the border to one of our neighbors,” he said.

Shapiro included adult-use legalization in his first executive budget in 2023, making cannabis taxes and license fees part of his plan to bring in new state revenue. He renewed the proposal in subsequent budgets.

Republicans in Harrisburg have blocked those efforts, but this month’s election gave Democrats control of the state Senate, where legalization previously stalled. The question for 2027 is whether lawmakers can agree on who gets to sell marijuana, how the state should tax it and what happens to past convictions.

Who wants it?

There’s a lot of support among Democrats and the public for legalization. A Quinnipiac University poll released earlier this year found that 56% of registered voters in the state support it, including 72% of Democrats, 63% of independents and 32% of Republicans.

Last week, Philadelphia Council President Kenyatta Johnson, Councilmember Jim Harrity and eight other members sponsored a resolution urging state lawmakers to legalize and regulate adult-use cannabis.

Meredith Buettner Schneider, executive director of the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition, applauded that effort.

“It’s time for state leaders to listen to voters and agree on legislation that builds on Pennsylvania’s existing cannabis industry, creates opportunities for small businesses and social equity applicants, and establishes a safe, regulated market that benefits consumers and communities across the Commonwealth,” she said in a statement. “Philadelphia’s leaders recognize the urgency of getting this done, and Harrisburg must follow.”

However, it’s not a given that Harrisburg will act very soon. Shapiro did not include the topic in his recent preview of a forthcoming 100-day plan.

And state Sen. Jay Costa, the presumptive Senate president pro tempore, also said it’s not an urgent issue for them. Democrats would discuss legalization, he told WHTM, but “it’s not necessarily one of the high-priority items that we feel like we’ve been given a clear responsibility to address.”

Even if Democrats in the state Senate are able to come together in their support for legalization, there are a number of differences over what implementation would look like.

Who would sell it?

Pennsylvania Democrats have backed competing plans for who would sell recreational marijuana. A bill that passed the state House of Representatives last year, sponsored by Democratic state Reps. Rick Krajewski and Dan Frankel, would have put sales in stores run by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Democratic state Sen. Lisa Boscola joined six Republicans in voting against advancing the bill out of the Senate Law and Justice Committee. She expressed a preference for a different retail model put forth in a separate bill submitted by Democratic state Sen. Sharif Street and Republican state Sen. Dan Laughlin.

That legislation would give licensed medical marijuana dispensaries a way into the recreational market. Dispensaries in good standing could apply for a dual-use permit and pay a $100,000 application fee per permit to add recreational sales while continuing to serve medical patients. The bill would also set aside 30 permits for small businesses and applicants from communities disproportionately affected by past marijuana enforcement.

That bill never received a vote.

Taxes and revenue

Shapiro and the sponsors of a bipartisan state Senate legalization bill would also tax recreational marijuana at different points in the supply chain. Shapiro’s 2026–27 budget proposal called for a 20% excise tax on the wholesale price. The Street and Laughlin bill would impose an 8% excise tax on the retail price. Both proposals would also apply Pennsylvania’s 6% sales tax at checkout.

Another question is how many businesses would pay to enter the market.

Shapiro’s 2026 budget proposal counted on about $729 million in cannabis-related revenue for the 2027 fiscal year, including about $660 million in license fees, though the Independent Fiscal Office projected only about $140 million in net general fund revenue the first year, rising to $432 million in a few years.

The Street–Laughlin bill would also give local governments a share of cannabis tax revenue. It would direct 10% to municipalities that host cannabis businesses and another 10% to counties with cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas. The remaining 80% would go into a state fund that would pay for cannabis oversight, financial assistance for medical marijuana patients, substance use prevention and treatment, and grants to local police departments. Money left after the bill’s other funding commitments would go to the general fund.

Read more from our partners at WHYY here.

