Pennsylvania has confirmed another measles-associated death — the ninth in the state and the first in Centre County this year, according to the state Department of Health. The person was not vaccinated.

Pennsylvania has had 1,638 known measles cases this year — by far the most of any state.

Jessica Ericson is division chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Penn State Children's Hospital and an associate professor of pediatrics at Penn State College of Medicine. She said areas with lower vaccination rates are "prime areas for measles to spread."

“I've been doing pediatric infectious diseases for about 15 years, and I had seen zero cases of measles prior to March," Ericson said. "And now I've seen about 30 in the last nine months. And some of those patients have been extremely ill and will have long term complications, and that’s unnecessary suffering.”

Ericson said vaccination rates vary by community, but the key is getting the rate back to above 95%.

“We can do that slowly and painfully by having folks acquire immunity through having infection. And some of those people will have permanent complications, including death," she said. "Or we could do that quickly and painlessly with vaccination.”

Ericson said because measles is the most contagious human illness, once vaccination rates overall start dropping, it's the disease that comes back first.

"But a fear that I have is that some of these other vaccine preventable infections, like meningitis, will be following behind in the next months to years," she said.

So now, she said, is an opportunity to think about other vaccines. "Though it's not useful to get a measles vaccine after you've had measles illness, there are lots of other really serious illnesses that we have great opportunities to prevent through vaccines.

The Centre County death comes the week after the announcement that the United States has lost its measles elimination status.

The state has confirmed eight other measles-associated deaths this year: one in Clinton County, two in Jefferson, three in Lancaster, one in Mifflin and one in Montour.