Third measles-related death in Pa. reported in Jefferson County

Amid a growing measles outbreak, Pennsylvania officials reported the third measles-related death in the state so far this year in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Coroner Greg Furlong confirmed the death of a 40-year-old female Jefferson County resident in a social media post early Sunday morning. Furlong said no further details will be shared.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the family and an unfortunate reminder that measles can be a serious and potentially life-threatening disease," Furlong said.

Jefferson County’s Chief Deputy Coroner and Public Relations Officer Jason Stiver said that severe illness with measles is uncommon. Still, he said, people should not take the disease lightly. Stiver urged people to recognize early symptoms and consult with healthcare providers.

“This tragedy highlights that measles should not be taken lightly,” Stiver said. “Public health measures, early recognition of symptoms, and consultation with healthcare providers are important tools in protecting our community."

The previous two measles-related deaths happened in Lancaster County, where a large portion of the state’s measles cases are reported.

As the outbreak grows across the state, Pennsylvania’s Department of Health is leading a vaccination campaign against the disease. DOH administered more than 3,500 MMR vaccines last month and nearly 1,000 this month.

According to the most recent data posted to a public dashboard, there are 676 total measles cases so far this year in Pennsylvania.

