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WPSU Jazz Archive - October 2, 2026

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published October 3, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
Tony Bennett, left, and Lady Gaga perform at the 57th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
John Shearer
/
Invision / AP
Tony Bennett, left, and Lady Gaga perform at the 57th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles.

An archive broadcast of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 2, 2026 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

This week a special "back-to-back" broadcast with two tracks by the same artist played sequentially. The program feature performances by Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Blossom Dearie, Brad Mehldau, Samara Joy, Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66, Stan Getz & The Oscar Peterson Trio, Louis Armstrong & Duke Ellington, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, Miles Davis, and Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen