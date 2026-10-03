WPSU Jazz Archive - October 2, 2026

An archive broadcast of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 2, 2026 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

This week a special "back-to-back" broadcast with two tracks by the same artist played sequentially. The program feature performances by Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Blossom Dearie, Brad Mehldau, Samara Joy, Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66, Stan Getz & The Oscar Peterson Trio, Louis Armstrong & Duke Ellington, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, Miles Davis, and Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.