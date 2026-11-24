Here’s the complete list of our specials for Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s on WPSU-FM.

Thursday, December 3

Candles Burning Brightly

Thursday, December 3, 8 p.m.

A new, delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Hosted by Mindy Ratner, “Candles Burning Brightly” features music from Jewish communities worldwide, and a holiday story that brings light into every home.

Thursday, December 10

Hannukah Lights 2026

Thursday, December 10, 3 p.m.

This year’s Hanukkah Lights features actor Josh Stamberg, the son of the late NPR founding mother, Susan Stamberg. Josh will share some of the storytelling with Hanukkah Lights host Murray Horwitz. Together, they present “The Devil’s Trick” by Isaac Bashevis Singer and a work new to the program: “The Little Hanukkah Lamp” by I.L. Peretz.

Thursday, December 18

WPSU’s Holiday Jazz

Friday, December 18, 10 p.m.

Join WPSU’s Greg Petersen for a program featuring holiday jazz, old and new, including Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Kelly Boesch, Diana Krall, The Manhattan Transfer, Harry Connick Jr., Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and much more.

Saturday, December 19

The Local Groove Holiday Show

Saturday, December 19, 9 p.m.

The Mighty Wiggus hosts an hour of fine holiday tunes from artists in central and northern Pennsylvania, culminating in a Groove tradition: John Vickers Jones reading “A Visit From St. Nicholas.”

Sunday, December 20

Pixabay

The Folk Show: Holiday Edition

Sunday, December 20, 10 p.m.

Listen to The Folk Show on WPSU to celebrate all the winter holidays, with music from Christmas to Kwanzaa, from solstice to New Year’s and more. Listen for favorite traditional holiday music and new and unique songs from the front parlor to across the world.

Thursday, December 24

Holiday Music from WPSU

Thursday, December 24, 9 a.m.

A unique music mix of eclectic holiday tunes from WPSU, including classical music, folk, jazz and more.

A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols

Thursday, December 24, 10 a.m.

The chapel at King's College, Cambridge, where A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols takes place on Christmas Eve.

Since 1918, A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has offered listeners an opportunity to share in a live, worldwide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of biblical readings, carols and related seasonal classical music. This special event is presented by the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys, and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the college’s 500-year-old chapel.

Holiday Music from WPSU

Thursday, December 24, 12 p.m.

Kristine Allen hosts two hours of eclectic holiday tunes, including classical music, folk, jazz and more.

The Big Tiny Desk Radio Holiday Special

Thursday, December 24, 2 p.m. & Friday, December 25, 8 p.m.

John W. Poole/NPR Preservation Hall Jazz Band performs at the Tiny Desk on Dec. 3, 2013.

Tiny Desk Radio hosts Anamaria Sayre and Bobby Carter present holiday music from several Tiny Desk Concerts, including Chicano rockers Los Lobos; the indie Puerto Rican group Chuwi; and The LeeVees, a band formed over two decades ago to create pop-rock music for Hanukkah. NPR Music producer and series editor Lars Gotrich joins the conversation around holiday music performances by Amy Grant (“Tennessee Christmas") and Sixpence None The Richer (“Kiss Me”) at the Tiny Desk.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

Thursday, December 24, 3 p.m.

Pixabay

Hear an adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol", performed by The Artists' Ensemble from Rockford, Illinois. It was recorded live at Northern Public Radio's performance Studio A in Dekalb, Illinois.

Holiday Music from WPSU

Thursday, December 24, 6 p.m.

A unique music mix of eclectic holiday tunes from WPSU, including classical music, folk, jazz and more.

Messiah 1742: The Sound of the Dublin Premiere

Thursday, December 24, 8 p.m.

Many 21st-century performances of Handel's "Messiah" have over a hundred people in the chorus, but when the oratorio was first performed in 1742, the chorus probably had more like 15 people. This is a guided tour of how Handel's "Messiah" would have sounded at its premiere over 250 years ago. The program features the Christmas portion of "Messiah" from the 2006 Linn Records recording by the Dunedin Consort and Players.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

Thursday, December 24, 9 p.m.

“O Morning Star, O Radiant Love” is a service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

Welcome Christmas

Thursday, December 24, 11 p.m.

Embrace the wonder of the season as VocalEssence continues its cherished tradition of welcoming Christmas in song. Hear sounds of the season from around the globe performed by four VocalEssence choirs, brass, guitar, percussion, and pipe organ. Feel the holiday spirit move through you as you lend your voice to joy-filled sing-alongs that will leave you feeling uplifted, festive, and ready to celebrate the season.

A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico

Thursday, December 24, 11p.m.

Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices. Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul's Church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group's luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd.

Friday, December 25

Holiday Music from WPSU

Friday, December 25, 9 a.m.

WPSU's Kristine Allen hosts an hour of eclectic holiday tunes, including classical music, folk, jazz and more.

Pixabay A stature of Georg Friedrich Handel, composer of "Messiah," in Halle, Germany.

Messiah 1742: The Sound of the Dublin Premiere

Friday, December 25, 10 a.m.

Many 21st-century performances of Handel's "Messiah" have over a hundred people in the chorus, but when the oratorio was first performed in 1742, the chorus probably had more like 15 people. This is a guided tour of how "Messiah" would have sounded at its premiere over 250 years ago. The program features the Christmas portion of the work from the 2006 Linn Records recording by the Dunedin Consort and Players.

Welcome Christmas

Thursday, December 25, 11 a.m.

Embrace the wonder of the season as VocalEssence continues its cherished tradition of welcoming Christmas in song. Hear sounds of the season from around the globe performed by four VocalEssence choirs, brass, guitar, percussion, and pipe organ. Feel the holiday spirit move through you as you lend your voice to joy-filled sing-alongs that will leave you feeling uplifted, festive, and ready to celebrate the season.

Holiday Music from WPSU

Friday, December 25, 12 p.m.

WPSU's Kristine Allen hosts two hours of eclectic holiday tunes, including classical music, folk, jazz and more, from noon.

Holiday Music from WPSU

Thursday, December 25, 6 p.m.

WPSU presents two hours of eclectic holiday tunes, including classical music, folk, jazz and more.

The Big Tiny Desk Radio Holiday Special

Pixabay

Thursday, December 25, 8 p.m.

Tiny Desk Radio hosts Anamaria Sayre and Bobby Carter present holiday music from several Tiny Desk Concerts, including Chicano rockers Los Lobos; the indie Puerto Rican group Chuwi; and The LeeVees, a band formed over two decades ago to create pop-rock music for Hanukkah. NPR Music producer and series editor Lars Gotrich joins the conversation around holiday music performances by Amy Grant (“Tennessee Christmas") and Sixpence None The Richer (“Kiss Me”) at the Tiny Desk.

A World Café Holiday

Thursday, December 25, 9 p.m.

World Cafe celebrated 30 years by revisiting special holiday performances from Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Los Lobos, Andrew Bird, The Bird and The Bee, Pink Martini, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more. Hosted by Raina Douris, this musical gift will provide a full hour of hip holiday cheer.

Thursday, December 31

Pixabay

2026 Remembered from The Current

Wednesday, December 31, 6 p.m.

Join The Current from Minnesota Public Radio in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year – in many genres of music. This two-hour musical tribute is a celebration of all sounds - from indie to influential - and the perfect way for music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history.

Toast of the Nation

Wednesday, December 31, 8 p.m.

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Hosted by Christian McBride.