Juniper Village at Brookline, an assisted living community in State College, is using a new technology to support residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia by encouraging physical movement and cognitive activity.

Tovertafel, which is Dutch for "magic table," is a special projector that can track movement when someone touches the images it shines onto a table.

Sydney Roach / WPSU The Tovertafel is a ceiling-mounted system that projects games onto surfaces, like tables or floors. Infrared sensors detect movement and make the games interactive.

Jill McKendrick, the assisted living facility's executive director, said there are many interactive games with varying difficulty levels. Some include a game to bake bread by moving the ingredients into a bowl, whack-a-mole, bubble popping and brushing away leaves.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Residents of Juniper Village at Brookline use props with the Tovertafel, including paint brushes, fly swatters and rolling pins.

“Some of it's good for working on fine motor skills and reflexes and muscle memory things," McKendrick said.

McKendrick said the Tovertafel helps engage the residents at the memory care unit, who all have a form of Alzheimer’s or dementia. She said the staff can also upload photos to use in puzzle or painting games.

“We're planning to get images of resident families and favorite things, even local images around Penn State and State College, places that might be familiar that we can put on the board to either paint or make a puzzle with," McKendrick said.

Sydney Roach / WPSU One of the Tovertafel activities involves painting a picture. Residents use paint brushes to interact with the game. Balls of paint fly over the table and residents have to pop them to complete the picture.

McKendrick said technology like this can help treat age-related diseases.

"It can be considered a non-pharmacological intervention for challenging behaviors related to those living with dementia and Alzheimer's," McKendrick said.

McKendrick said more people are living longer, so there will likely be a growing number of older adults with dementia or Alzheimer’s.