Democrats win majority in Pa. state Senate, achieving elusive ‘trifecta’ in Harrisburg

For the first time in 48 years, Democrats flipped the Pennsylvania state Senate, achieving their elusive “trifecta” of control of the executive and both chambers of the legislature.

For much of his first term, Gov. Josh Shapiro has boasted about his ability to work with a “divided legislature,” but Republicans have used their state Senate majority as a check on Shapiro’s most ambitious priorities. In particular, Shapiro has failed to pass a $15 minimum wage and lost fights to increase public transportation funding, legalize recreational marijuana and codify reproductive health access into state law.

Republicans also regularly push back against Shapiro’s expanding budget proposals, leading to late budgets every year, sometimes by several months.

Looking to change those power dynamics, Shapiro, who had been well ahead in polling and fundraising during his own reelection race, staked much of his popularity on down-ballot candidates as he crisscrossed the commonwealth in the final days of the election cycle.

Historic wins for Democrats

Ultimately, the Senate majority came down to four races in the 2026 midterms, with three in districts that include Philadelphia suburbs.

In Bucks County, Eileen Hartnett Albillar beat incumbent Republican Sen. Frank Farry in the 6th Senate District.

Mark Pinsley ousted Republican incumbent Sen. Jarrett Coleman to flip the 16th Senate District, which includes parts of Bucks County and Lehigh County.

And Democrat Chris Thomas bested incumbent Tracy Pennycuick in the 24th Senate District, which includes parts of Montgomery and Berks counties.

In Monroe County, Democrat Brian Wrightson managed to unseat Republican Sen. Rosemary Brown of the 40th Senate District.

Democrats also lost a seat to Republicans when James Malone failed to fend off a challenge from Republican Tom Jones in the Lancaster County area. Malone won the Republican-majority district in Lancaster County in a special election last year.

Republicans had maintained a majority in the state Senate since taking control in 1978, with a brief interruption in 1993 after Sen. Frank Pecora switched from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party, shifting the Senate balance to a 25-25 tie and giving Democratic Lt. Gov. Mark Singel the tie-breaking vote.

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