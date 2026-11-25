Each county officially certified its election results as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania’s Department of State.

“I don’t mind being late, but I don’t like being the last,” said Michael Paston, Lehigh County’s chief clerk for registration and elections, at 3 p.m. Tuesday as he prepared to submit Lehigh’s results. “Call Fayette [County] and let them know we beat them to it.”

Lehigh was the second-to-last to formally submit the paperwork signed by county commissioners. Like many election directors at the end of election season, Paston was in a jesting mood.

Election officials don’t get a break after Election Day, even as voters and the media declare winners and losers based on unofficial results. It always takes three weeks after Election Day to certify election results, as required by Pennsylvania law.

While the official deadline was Monday, it’s not a hard cutoff, and it’s very normal for counties to have small delays like needing a commissioner to come back and sign another form. That’s what happened in Fayette County.

After Election Day but before certification, county election officials review all provisional ballots, receive overseas military ballots postmarked on or before Election Day for up to a week after, and compare all documents and counts to make sure everything adds up. That includes cross-referencing turnout against ballots cast, making sure all unvoted ballots are accounted for, sorting mail-in ballots into voter precincts, and a long list of other administrative to-dos.

That’s all before performing two audits meant to check that voting machines tallied the votes correctly, and in Lancaster County’s case this year, performing a recount. There, Democratic candidate Brad Chambers beat incumbent Republican Brett Miller by 30 votes out of a total of 28,560 votes in the 41st state House district.

The results of those processes are presented to county commissioners during public meetings and documents tracking the post-election checks are public.

With official results in, county election directors get to rest up for the Thanksgiving holiday. Then, it’s right back to work, setting up for the 2027 municipal and local elections. Those elections tend to have more people on the ballot, with more complicated choices like “vote for 2” options, meaning they’re in some ways even harder to run than the high-turnout elections in even-numbered years.

