A federal review of the U.S. Route 322-State College Area Connector is underway now, but one conservation organization is concerned about the potential impact of the project on groundwater and is asking for more detailed environmental study to happen before the final project design.

The State College Area Connector will be an 8-mile, limited access highway in Potter and Harris townships in Centre County with an estimated cost of around $1 billion. As part of the approval process for the project, PennDOT submitted the draft of the environmental impact statement to the Federal Highway Administration.

Elizabeth Crisfield, executive director of ClearWater Conservancy, said there is concern that the environmental impact statement does not include hydrologic modeling before the final design.

“We just feel that to move ahead with the design of this highway and really demonstrate that it will not affect Spring Creek, that modeling really needs to be done," Crisfield said. "We're hoping that the final environmental impact statement that would come out … would address the concerns that we put in our comment letter."

In the comments submitted to PennDOT, ClearWater says that, "Without hydrologic modeling, the impacts of the highway project on the groundwater infiltration, preferential flow paths, and temperature of inflows to the creeks cannot be assessed."

Crisfield said they’re not questioning whether the road needs to be built, just how to have the least impact.

"We want to make sure that the precipitation that has always contributed to clear, clean, cold water for Spring Creek still contributes that base flow to Spring Creek," Crisfield said.

“Because Spring Creek is running through an area that's already pretty significantly developed, it really requires all the precipitation to recharge the groundwater by infiltrating the soil. And then that groundwater is cold. And that cold water is what Spring Creek needs to maintain trout. So we really need the groundwater recharge. We just can't lose much more of that and still have a trout fishery," she said.

According to PennDOT, hydrologic and hydraulic modeling will be completed during the project’s final design. And, the national pollution discharge permit "requires tracking of pre- and post-development drainage areas for delineated wetlands to ensure their hydraulic connectivity is maintained and that proposed improvements do not significantly alter their overland water sources."

The federal environmental review and permitting has an estimated completion date of April 14, according to the review site.

