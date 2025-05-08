Residents share worries at hearing about recommended U.S. Route 322 State College connector route

Hundreds of people attended a public meeting Thursday to learn details about PennDOT’s recommended route for the State College Area Connector Project.

Local residents shared concerns and asked questions about the effects they’ll see from the overhaul of U.S. Route 322 in Harris and Potter Townships, which is projected to cost more than $700 million.

Jacob Sukhorukov is the church administrator at Grace Church, which is in the path of the Central route PennDOT is suggesting for the project.

“We would like to stay there," Sukhorukov said. "We like the area. It's comfortable for all the members of our church. But at the same time, I mean, if that's the way it's going to go, where they're going to put a connector there, they're gonna have to take our property.”

If that happens, Sukhorukov said they’ll have to find another place to move their church.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Hundreds of people came and went throughout Thursday's public meeting at the Wyndham Garden State College in Boalsburg. PennDOT is still accepting public comment from this meeting until May 18.

Jeff Wiest said another route would have gone through his property, but the Central alternative is about 300 yards away from him. He does worry about one of the bridges that will be built near his house to minimize wetland impacts.

“Now, my neighbors, you know, right two neighbors, one right in front of me that's closer to 322...It's coming right through his front yard, and that's where that bridge is going to be," Wiest said. "My other neighbor is going to lose farmland.”

Others at the public hearing said they were worried about reduced access to businesses along Route 322 or losing their homes or farmland. PennDOT says it will reimburse displaced homeowners and help them find new homes.

The Central option displaces the fewest residents and was the preferred option in a public survey, according to PennDOT. A close second in that survey was the South alternative, which has the least direct impact on agricultural land.